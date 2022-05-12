Amber Heard and the theory that her testimonies are inspired by movies

According to a strange TikTok theory, Amber Heard He has based some of his testimonies on famous phrases from movies, we will tell you more about what is being said on social networks and that he has given much to talk about in recent days.

Is it true that Amber Heard stole quotes from movies?

In the controversial and mediatic trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp many things have been said, so many that now the theory has emerged that the actress built her testimony taking dialogues from movies.

Recall that a few days ago the theory began to circulate that the actress wore outfits similar to those of her ex-husband to generate some kind of reaction in him, but this time a TikTok user noticed a very strange coincidence in some of the Amber’s testimonials with some famous dialogues from various movies.\

With the eyes of the world on Amber Heard and her $50 million lawsuit, the actress is embroiled in scandal. Fox

It was the journalist Alana Mastrangelo who compiled on Twitter one of the most controversial dialogues of the trial and compared it to the tape ‘The Talented Mr. Ripley’ (film starring Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law, Matt Damon and Cate Blanchett). According to the theory, Heard changed Johnny’s name to that of Jude Law’s character (Dickie) in this dialogue, which goes like this “The thing with Dickie is that it’s like the sun shines on you and it’s glorious, then he forgets from you and he is very, very cold… When you have his attention you feel like you are the only person in the world and that is why everyone loves him.” While the testimony of the actress in the millionaire trial was as follows: “When I was close to Johnny I felt like the most beautiful person in the whole world, he made me feel seen… it felt like a dream, it felt like absolute magic. Then he disappeared.”

As soon as @telltheworldjohnny, (a fan of the actor), created a video on TikTok comparing some phrases from movies like ‘Notting Hill’ or ‘Shrek 3’, but as unlikely as it may seem, some real fans claim that Amber stole a dialogue from a movie by Winona Ryder (Depp’s ex-girlfriend), entitled ‘The Crucible’, which says: “I would cut my hand before I approach you again”, while Heard said on the stand: “I’d rather cut my hand to put it back on you again.”

TikTok content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Until now, these theories are just that, since nothing has been proven and it could be a simple coincidence. Meanwhile, this trial, which has been broadcast live and will last 6 weeks, could reach a resolution on Memorial Day (May 30).