A Simple Favor prepares its sequel – La Cosa Cine

Blake Lively Y Anna Kendrick prepare to work together once again in the sequel to A Small Favor (A Simple Favor, 2018)the adaptation of the novel of the same name by Darcy Bell that went quite unnoticed, except for the work of its two protagonists.

Lively and Kendrick have already confirmed their return, as well as the director Paul Feigthe screenwriter Jessica Sharzer and the producer Laura Fisher. One more time, Lionsgate will be behind the project, allied now with Amazon Studios for its realization.

in simple favor follows Stephanie, a young small-town blogging mom whose best friend, the sophisticated Emily, suddenly disappears one day, propelling her on a desperate search with her friend’s husband, which will unleash a series of unexpected events.

Source: dead line.

