15 Celebrities who changed their names to enter the media
Every time Jason Derulo mentions his name when he sings, it’s a lie!
In Hollywood there are many people who work under a stage name, either due to union regulations, which prevent them from using the same name as another artist, or simply because of their desire to stand out.
However, not everyone chooses a stage name so different from the real one. In fact, some barely differ from their full real names.
Here are 15 celebrities whose stage names are so close to their real names that you probably didn’t realize they were changed ever so slightly:
one.
Michael J. Fox is actually Michael A. Fox (the “A” is for Andrew).
At the time of joining the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), his name was already being used by character actor Michael Fox, who appeared in young frankenstein Y The Twilight Zone.
Michael J. Fox did not want to be Andrew Fox or Andy Fox, and by using only the “A”, it sounded too much like the Canadian “eh” sound to native Albertan ears. So he settled on the “J” as a nod to actor Michael J. Pollard from Bonnie and Clyde.
two.
Jason Derulo is actually Jason Desrouleaux.
“Derulo” is the phonetic spelling of “Desrouleaux,” so it reads exactly the way it’s supposed to be pronounced.
3.
Meryl Streep is actually Mary Streep.
Naming the first daughter “Maria” was a tradition in her mother’s family, but her father coined the nickname “Meryl” for her, which she hated.
However, the name stuck, and despite wishing her name was Patty or Cathy, Meryl Streep eventually became a household name.
Four.
Meryl’s firstborn daughter and fellow actress, Mamie Gummer, is actually Mary Gummer, continuing the family tradition.
She is nicknamed in honor of her great-grandmother, who was also called Mamie.
5.
Nicki Minaj was born Onika Maraj, and her friends called her Nicki or Cooky.
When she signed one of her first production deals, someone at the company got into a fight with Nicki for wanting to change her last name to “Minaj,” and she’s hated the change ever since.
6.
Emma Stone is really Emily Stone.
There was already a SAG member registered under his name, so he decided to use the name Riley Stone.
However, six months later, she decided to go back and change her name to Emma, the name she would have liked as a child due to her obsession with Baby Spice.
7.
Prince may sound like a stage name, but really all he did was remove his middle and last name. His birth name is Prince Rogers Nelson.
Although his real name was originally his father’s stage name. Jazz musician John Nelson was known as Prince Rogers in the musical trio known as The Prince Rogers Trio.
Between 1993 and 2000, Prince used a different stage name, the unpronounceable “symbol of love”, as an act of rebellion against his record label for refusing to allow him to release new music as soon as it was ready.
8.
Billie Eilish uses only her first two names. Her full name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell.
However, they almost ended up naming her “Billie Pirate”, but her uncle objected.
9.
Nina Dobrev is actually Nikolina Dobreva.
She decided to shorten her name at the beginning of her acting career.
10.
J. Cole is actually Jermaine Cole.
As a teenager, he sang and danced to rap music under the pseudonym “Therapist”, which was suggested by his fellow Bomm Sheltuh members.
However, he felt that “Therapist” was more like a wrestler’s name than a rapper’s name, so he decided to change it to J. Cole.
eleven.
Fergie’s stage name is based on her original last name, Ferguson. Her birth name is Stacy Ann Ferguson.
However, in 2013, she legalized her stage name and assumed the surname of her then-husband, becoming Fergie Duhamel.
12.
Ashton Kutcher uses his middle name. His full name is Christopher Ashton Kutcher.
He decided to change his name at the age of 19, when he started acting.
13.
Halsey is an anagram of Ashley Frangipane’s first name.
They thought Ashley Frangipane was “weak, dumb, and sad,” so they came up with a new name on their way to the Halsey Street stop in Brooklyn via the New York City subway.
“Back then, I felt like Ashley didn’t deserve to be famous and successful because she wasn’t that special, but if she created Halsey, maybe she could be,” she told Cosmopolitan.
14.
Barbra Streisand was born as Barbara Streisand.
She dropped the second “a” from “Barbara” when she was 18 because she wanted to be unique, but she didn’t want to change her name completely.
fifteen.
And finally, Guy Fieri was born with the name of Guy Ferry.
Fieri was actually his family’s original surname, but his grandfather changed it when he emigrated from Italy to the United States. However, in 1995, Guy took it up again.
This post was translated from English.