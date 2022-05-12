15 Celebrities who changed their names to enter the media

Every time Jason Derulo mentions his name when he sings, it’s a lie!

In Hollywood there are many people who work under a stage name, either due to union regulations, which prevent them from using the same name as another artist, or simply because of their desire to stand out.

However, not everyone chooses a stage name so different from the real one. In fact, some barely differ from their full real names.

Here are 15 celebrities whose stage names are so close to their real names that you probably didn’t realize they were changed ever so slightly:

one.

Michael J. Fox is actually Michael A. Fox (the “A” is for Andrew).

Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Michael J. Fox Foundation

At the time of joining the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), his name was already being used by character actor Michael Fox, who appeared in young frankenstein Y The Twilight Zone.

CBS courtesy Everett Collection

Michael J. Fox did not want to be Andrew Fox or Andy Fox, and by using only the “A”, it sounded too much like the Canadian “eh” sound to native Albertan ears. So he settled on the “J” as a nod to actor Michael J. Pollard from Bonnie and Clyde.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Michael J. Fox Foundation

two.

Jason Derulo is actually Jason Desrouleaux.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Homecoming Weekend

“Derulo” is the phonetic spelling of “Desrouleaux,” so it reads exactly the way it’s supposed to be pronounced.

Neville Hopwood/Getty Images for MDLBEAST XP

3.

Meryl Streep is actually Mary Streep.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Via Getty

Naming the first daughter “Maria” was a tradition in her mother’s family, but her father coined the nickname “Meryl” for her, which she hated.

Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic/Via Getty

However, the name stuck, and despite wishing her name was Patty or Cathy, Meryl Streep eventually became a household name.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for TIFF

Four.

Meryl’s firstborn daughter and fellow actress, Mamie Gummer, is actually Mary Gummer, continuing the family tradition.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

She is nicknamed in honor of her great-grandmother, who was also called Mamie.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Via Getty

“No one calls me ‘Mary,’ only if my husband is very serious about something,” she told Glamour.

5.

Nicki Minaj was born Onika Maraj, and her friends called her Nicki or Cooky.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Billboard

When she signed one of her first production deals, someone at the company got into a fight with Nicki for wanting to change her last name to “Minaj,” and she’s hated the change ever since.

Rabbani And Solimene Photography/WireImage/Via Getty

“I fought tooth and nail. But in the end, he convinced me,” he admitted to Guardian.

6.

Emma Stone is really Emily Stone.

Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Via Getty

There was already a SAG member registered under his name, so he decided to use the name Riley Stone.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

“I appeared as a guest artist in Malcolm in the Middle, and one day they started saying: Riley! Riley! Riley! We need you on set, Riley!” and I had no idea who they were talking to. At the time, I was sure I just couldn’t be Riley,” she told W magazine.

However, six months later, she decided to go back and change her name to Emma, ​​the name she would have liked as a child due to her obsession with Baby Spice.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

In The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon said, “It wasn’t necessarily because of… (Baby Spice), but yeah, in second grade, I went up to the teacher and asked her to call me Emma? Yes, it was. And was it because of Emma Lee Bunton?” of the Spice Girls? Yes.”

7.

Prince may sound like a stage name, but really all he did was remove his middle and last name. His birth name is Prince Rogers Nelson.

Michael Ochs Archives / Via Getty

Although his real name was originally his father’s stage name. Jazz musician John Nelson was known as Prince Rogers in the musical trio known as The Prince Rogers Trio.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“I named my son ‘Prince’ because I wanted him to do everything I wanted to do,” John Nelson said in a 1991 interview.

Between 1993 and 2000, Prince used a different stage name, the unpronounceable “symbol of love”, as an act of rebellion against his record label for refusing to allow him to release new music as soon as it was ready.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

In a press release, he said: “Warner Bros took the name, trademarked it, and used it as the main marketing tool to promote all the music I wrote. … The company owns the name ‘Prince’ and all related music.” and marketed under “Prince”. I just became a pawn being used by Warner Bros. to make more money.”

However, after his contract with Warner Bros. expired, the “Artist Formerly Known As Prince” reverted to being Prince.

8.

Billie Eilish uses only her first two names. Her full name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Her grandfather, William, died shortly before she was born, so she was named “Billie” in his honor.

However, they almost ended up naming her “Billie Pirate”, but her uncle objected.

Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty

“‘Pirate’ was going to be my middle name, but then my uncle had a problem with that because pirates are bad,” he told the BBC. “Then comes my mother’s last name.”

9.

Nina Dobrev is actually Nikolina Dobreva.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE American: VINE)

She decided to shorten her name at the beginning of her acting career.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Mammoth Film Festival

10.

J. Cole is actually Jermaine Cole.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

As a teenager, he sang and danced to rap music under the pseudonym “Therapist”, which was suggested by his fellow Bomm Sheltuh members.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

In When I Was 17 of MTV, commented, “We used to look up rap-related names in the dictionary. I was never able to get one. One day my friends showed up and were like, ‘Hey, we’ve got a name for you.

However, he felt that “Therapist” was more like a wrestler’s name than a rapper’s name, so he decided to change it to J. Cole.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“J. Cole felt closer to my real name. It was a real natural fit. It didn’t feel like I was trying to be anything else,” he said.

eleven.

Fergie’s stage name is based on her original last name, Ferguson. Her birth name is Stacy Ann Ferguson.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

However, in 2013, she legalized her stage name and assumed the surname of her then-husband, becoming Fergie Duhamel.

Gisela Schober/Getty Images

12.

Ashton Kutcher uses his middle name. His full name is Christopher Ashton Kutcher.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Via Getty

He decided to change his name at the age of 19, when he started acting.

James Devaney/GC Images/Via Getty

13.

Halsey is an anagram of Ashley Frangipane’s first name.

Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty

They thought Ashley Frangipane was “weak, dumb, and sad,” so they came up with a new name on their way to the Halsey Street stop in Brooklyn via the New York City subway.

Arthur Holmes / FilmMagic / Via Getty

“Back then, I felt like Ashley didn’t deserve to be famous and successful because she wasn’t that special, but if she created Halsey, maybe she could be,” she told Cosmopolitan.

Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

“I invented a person, and that person was able to achieve everything. There was no way Ashley would end up crowned, but I created a new name for myself and took it to the extreme of the paranormal and supernatural, they said.

14.

Barbra Streisand was born as Barbara Streisand.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BSB

She dropped the second “a” from “Barbara” when she was 18 because she wanted to be unique, but she didn’t want to change her name completely.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“I didn’t want to change my name because it was too contrived to do that. You know, people were suggesting you call yourself ‘Joanie Sands’ or something,” she told CBS.

fifteen.

And finally, Guy Fieri was born with the name of Guy Ferry.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Fieri was actually his family’s original surname, but his grandfather changed it when he emigrated from Italy to the United States. However, in 1995, Guy took it up again.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

He changed his name when he married his wife Lori, and they both adopted the surname Fieri.

