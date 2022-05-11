You can now track dinosaur sightings with this awesome Jurassic World: Dominion promotional website

In less than a month, Jurassic World: Dominion will land in Spanish cinemas, the closure for the Jurassic saga begun in 1993 by Steven Spielberg in the adaptation of the iconic novel by Michael Crichton.

Much has happened since then. In 2015, Jurassic World began a new trilogy in which humans repeated old mistakes by opening a new park in Cloud Island. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom continued the chain of calamities by bringing the dinosaurs to dry land.

After being released, nothing prevented the dinosaurs from spreading throughout the world without problems. That is, in part, the premise of Jurassic World: Dominion.

The film, which brings back as director Colin Trevorrowwill star Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Mamoudou Athie, Daniella Pineda, Omar Sy, DeWanda Wise. Campbell Scott and B.D. Wong.

But, we have not come to go over the details of Jurassic World: Dominion for the umpteenth time, but to tell you about Dino Tracker, a fantastic promotional website that the film’s marketing team has worked on.

Through this website, we can track (fictional, of course) sightings of dinosaurs all over the world. Each sighting includes a photo or video taken by ordinary people or security footage.

For example, in Malaga we can see a security recording of a Pteranodon playful that ends up destroying the device. Also in Spain, a flock of these beings was captured from a plane flying over Montaña Clara, in the Canary Islands.

Each sighting includes, in addition to the photo or video, a description of the event and some curiosities of the sighted specimen. Also included tips to act in case of sighting one of these creatures.

The Dino Tracker map also incorporates key locations of Jurassic World: Dominion. In northern Italy we find the BioSyn HQ, and in Malta the Dinosaur Black Market. Isla Nublar and Isla Sorna also appear among the locations.

As you can see, in the list of dinosaurs there are many that still do not appear as “sighted”. We assume that the team will go updating these sightings as Jurassic World: Dominion opens June 10. So, don’t forget to take a look from time to time!