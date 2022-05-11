Windows 11 (update KB5013943): all the news

Like every first Tuesday of the month, Microsoft has released the monthly update for Windows 11, which is loaded with news and bug fixes. But beware! This KB5013943 update appears to be causing significant problems for programs that use the .NET Framework 4.x and MMC. We will continue to monitor the evolution of these events with build 22000.675.

Updated an issue that could cause video subtitles to be partially cut off.https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/topic/may-10-2022-kb5013943-os-build-22000-675-14aa767a-aa87 -414e-8491-b6e845541755

Updated an issue that incorrectly aligns video subtitles.

The temperature is now displayed at the top of the weather icon on the taskbar.

Updates an issue that prevents you from using the minimize, maximize, and close buttons in a maximized application window.

KB5013943 update improvements

Adds enhancements for servicing the Windows Secure Boot component.

Fixes an issue that causes the AppX Deployment Service (AppXSvc) to stop working after installing certain MSIX applications.

Fixes a race condition that occurs early in the boot process that could cause a fatal error.

Enhances the Autopilot client to process updated Trusted Platform Module (TPM) capabilities that support self-deployment and pre-provisioning scenarios.

Changes the Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) registration timeout from 60 to 90 minutes for Azure AD-joined hybrid Autopilot scenarios. This also fixes a race condition that causes an exception to time out.

Fixes an issue where certain POS terminals experience occasional delays in starting the OS during reboot of up to 40 minutes.

Addresses a memory leak issue that affects Windows systems that are in use 24 hours a day.

Addresses an issue that affects Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) option 119 (Domain Lookup Option) by preventing the use of the connection-specific DNS suffix lookup list.

Fixed an issue affecting the Title attribute in Microsoft Age IE mode.

Fixes an issue where mobile device management (MDM) policies were not allowed in Windows Enterprise editions that were upgraded to Enterprise using the Azure AD joined subscription entitlement.

Fixes an issue that causes Kerberos authentication to fail with the error “0xc0030009 (RPC_NT_NULL_REF_POINTER)”. This occurs when a client computer tries to use Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) to connect to another computer while Remote Credential Guard is enabled.

Fixes an issue that caused Windows to go into BitLocker recovery after a maintenance update.

Addresses an issue that prevents retrieval of the Endorsement Key (EK) certificate from the TPM device.

Fixes an issue that might not copy the security portion of a Group Policy to a computer.

Fixes an issue that prevents the Microsoft RDP client control (version 11 and later) from being instantiated within a Microsoft Foundation Class (MFC) dialog box.

Fixed an issue that could occur when using netdom.exe or the Active Directory Domains and Trusts snap-in to list or modify name suffix routing. Errors may occur in these procedures. The error message is “Insufficient system resources exist to complete the requested service.” This issue occurs after you install the January 2022 security update on the Primary Domain Controller Emulator (PDCe).

Fixes an issue that causes the primary domain controller (PDC) of the root domain to generate warning and error events in the system log. This issue occurs when the PDC incorrectly attempts to examine outgoing-only trusts.

Fixed an issue that occurs when mapping a network drive to a Server Message Block version 1 (SMBv1) share. After rebooting the operating system, you cannot access that network drive.

Fixes an issue that affects an SMB multichannel connection and could result in a 13A or C2 error.

Fixed an issue that corrupts a pool when a Client-Side Caching (CSC) cleanup method fails to delete a created resource.

Fixed an issue that could cause the server to crash because the non-paged pool grows and uses all memory. After restarting, the same problem occurs again when trying to repair the damage.

Reduces resource contention overhead in high input/output per second (IOPS) scenarios that have many threads contending on a single file.

Fixes a known issue that could cause screen flickering if we start the PC in Safe Mode. Components that depend on explorer.exe, such as File Explorer, Start Menu, and Taskbar might be affected and appear unstable.

In addition, how could it be otherwise in the case of a “Patch Tuesday”, this KB5013943 update includes a series of security improvements specified by Microsoft.