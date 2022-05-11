Wicked: Ariana Grande’s film debut will be double | Film and Television

The dream of Ariana Grande to make his film debut in the film adaptation of wicked inspired in The Wizard of Oz just doubled. The soloist from Boca Raton (Florida) will have the opportunity to show her acting talent to her world in two installments that will finally see the light of day after many delays due to the pandemic.

This has been confirmed by its director John M. Chu through his social networks, even setting a definitive date (finally!) for the premiere. “As we were setting up production last year, it became impossible to tell the Wicked story in one film without damaging it. As we tried to shorten songs and adjust characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal concessions to the source material that has entertained us.” for years,” the filmmaker wrote.

“So we gave ourselves the concession to not make one Wicked movie but two. With more space, we can tell the story of Wicked the way we wanted to tell it as we go deeper and be amazed at the journeys of these beloved characters.” Chu described the big news. “Cynthia, Ariana and I, along with the entire cast and crew, are thrilled to create an experience that honors their foundation for all the fans who have been waiting for this film and deliver an exciting, fantastical world full of dynamic characters that invite you though.” you’re not familiar with them.”

And so it will be during the years 2024 and 2025. Those are the estimated dates of the premieres that will take place in the middle of Christmas: “Wicked will finally reach you on the following Christmases starting in December 2024. Until then, I will keep you updated on rehearsals , filming and even editing. There. Let’s go.”

Wicked, the dream of Ariana Grande

For years, Ariana Grande confessed to being a true fan of one of the most successful Broadway musicals: Wicked. By coincidence of fate, several years later the soloist will become one of the main actresses in the cast of the film adaptation of said musical in her film debut as the protagonist. The story of how Elphaba became the wicked witch of Oz has captivated him forever.

“I loved seeing Wicked again … an incredible production! It made me realize again how much I want to play Glinda at some point in my life,” he wrote on the social network a decade ago.

The jump to the cinema of the interpreter from Boca Raton (Florida, United States) will be produced by the hand of Cynthia Erivo as co-star of the film that Universal Pictures is preparing under the direction of Jon M. Chu (known for Crazy Rich Asians ), a director who already has experience in bringing musicals to the big screen like In the heights by Lin Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudeswhich replaced stephen daldrythe originally chosen one.

Wicked triumphed on Broadway with its peculiar vision of the story of the witches from the Wizard of Oz, the 1939 film classic. Until now, the roles of the two protagonists are the only ones known to the cast. Erivo will play Elphaba while Ariana Grande will play Glinda. The good witch and the bad witch. Stephen Schwartz, who wrote the music and lyrics for the Broadway show, is adapting the script with Winnie Holzmann. Marc Plattwho produced the Broadway musical, will also produce the film.

In fact, the impact that this musical has had on Ariana Grande’s life is reflected in her career. Do you remember the theme that she has with Mika, Popular Song? Well, it’s practically a version of one of the songs from the musical. If even the video clip is full of references to the musical! You just have to see Grande as an apprentice witch.

wicked the movie

Glinda is a young millionaire, popular and blonde, who arrives at the Shiz school where they learn magic, and everything necessary to reach the Wizard of Oz. Glinda boasts of being a talented girl with the magic wand, but some of her spells go wrong, and she initially hates Elphaba, the green witch, who, having that skin color, discriminates against her.

In Wicked, a kind of ‘spin-off’ prequel to The Wizard of Oz, Elphaba is the protagonist. She is about a girl with green skin who becomes the Wicked Witch of the West in the future. Glinda, on the other hand, is Elphaba’s roommate in college. Although at first they do not get along, over time they become great friends.