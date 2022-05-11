Where will the 3 new Ikea branches open in Mexico?

The Ikea international furniture store will open 3 more branches, after opening last year in Mexico City, and after its success and constant flow of customers, it seeks to expand to the cities of Puebla, Guadalajara and Monterrey, all with information from the director of Sales of Ikea in the country, Ricardo Pinheiro.

Thanks to the success of their sales in the last year, taking into account that they opened the branch in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. The CDMX physical store obtained more than 2 million visitors. And it is also part of their plans to extend digital stores.

Ikea in Mexico

This Swedish company specializes in furniture and accessories for the home, from beds to decoration, at affordable prices and with a commitment to easy installation. Regarding the physical store, Ricardo Pinheiro, it was noted that Mexicans were waiting for the brand, since the opening in the midst of the pandemic was a risk that resulted in success, since 2 million visitors in a year is not to mention little.

Another success that was the opening of the digital store, because this was the watershed for the furniture company, it was opened in October 2020 and although it started in CDMX, it is already in cities like Puebla, Toluca, Pachuca, Querétaro and Cuernavaca. Just to name a few, and it’s expected to have even more on the calendar by the end of the year.

With the great demand seen, and an investment of around $1,500 million pesos, it will not take long for more stores of this very practical company to open, so if you live in Puebla, Guadalajara and Monterrey by the end of summer you will have a store within your reach. Like the different new digital stores that are expected in the future.

