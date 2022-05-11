What led Natalie Portman to leave Marvel and then return in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’? – Movie News

Natalie Portman returns as The Mighty Thor in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ after taking a forced vacation from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Seeing Natalie Portman as The Mighty Thor was the best. Jane Foster will finally load Mjölnir to deal with Cap the butcher of the gods (Christian Bale), we believe, in Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth installment starring Chris Hemsworth scheduled to debut in the United States on July 8, most likely a day or two before in Mexico. You know, Uncle Kevin Feige knows where the real fanbase (and tiny gold) is.

Foster debuted in Thor and continued in Thor: The Dark World, and despite having a cameo in Avengers: Endgame, he did not participate in Thor: Ragnarok, Taika Waititi’s debut in the director’s chair of the god of thunder. The first justification he gave was the spatial development of the plot. It was physically impossible for Foster to break through the atmosphere and participate in this Asgardian apocalypse. However, this was only the least controversial escape route.

The real reason would have been in the withdrawal of Patty Jenkins, current director and creative of Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) for DC Films, from the second film. Marvel Studios hired her for the sequel and very soon they broke up due to the always reliable and misleading creative differences. If it has been specified, Thor, a dark world It would have been the first superhero movie with a female director and not Wonder Woman in the publisher across the street, in 2017.

The first victim of Gorr the butcher of the gods in the trailer for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

As Portman is a feminist woman, removing Jenkins did not please himShe also became a mother and took time to get away from acting. Waititi, not at all slow, managed to approach her and show her that Jane Foster was not just a pretty woman to Thor, but quite the opposite: her destiny was always to become the goddess of thunder. A nice redemption for the female characters and justified by the very pages of the comic developed by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee.



Marvel Studios Natalie Portman will return to Marvel as The Mighty Thor.



Another reason why I would have accepted would have been the confirmation of Valkyria as a bisexual character in Marvelstatement also delayed by the creatives of Marvel and Thor: Ragnarök. Perhaps to give space to Tom Hiddleston (Loki), who is more popular than Tessa Thompson, to open an inclusive space at the gates of Asgard. Either way, Valkyria will openly identify as bisexual, and in this way Marvel will continue on its path to full inclusion.