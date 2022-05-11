What happened to Tom Cruise’s cameo in Doctor Strange 2?

Watch out! Spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Play smart with the variants, alternative realities and different conceptions of the characters to whom the spectators of the film adaptations of the House of Ideas have been accustomed for more than ten years. However, and between Illuminati and other niceties, many wondered what happened to the version of Tom Cruise What Hombre de Hierroa rumor that is strong and that even seemed almost made according to those involved. michael waldronscreenwriter of the film sam raimiaddresses this and other questions (goes rolling stone).

There was no Tony Stark of Tom Cruise but it is true that the idea was raised

Waldron worked building a series of twisted realities, trying to be consistent with the plots seen in other series and movies and looking for characters to find a new destiny and conception. Beyond the Scarlet Witch of elizabeth olsen and his turn as a character, or even the cameos that we did see in these misadventures of benedict cumberbatchCruise’s idea was always appealing. But they did not reach any port. “That was totally made up. I mean, there are no deleted scenes with Tom Cruise!”, explains between laughs the writer of the new and successful Marvel blockbuster. But beware, Waldron, you are working with Kevin Feig in a new movie starwarspoints out that it would not have bothered him to have the actor in Doc Strange 2 and that in fact, is planted







“ It was raised, but the actor’s agenda made it impossible for him to participate

“I love Tom Cruise, and at one point I said to Kevin Feige: ‘can we have Tom Cruise’s Iron Man?“, remark. And it is that in a certain space of time, before Robert Downey Jr. himself was left with the role, The House of Ideas proposed that the man in armor be the actor of Mission Impossible. But it was impossible to include him in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, not even as a cameo. The performer was rolling Mission: Impossible 7there were adjustments and delays in the schedule, and his presence had to be ruled out. “It was all a question of availability”comments Waldron, which almost gives rise to include it in his plot.

In any case, and taking into account the course of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it seems that the doors never close completely. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is available in theaters.