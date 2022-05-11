Washington Corozo adds to the casualties of the team

The Ecuadorian joins the casualties of Josré Rogério and Saucedo ahead of the 2022 Opening Tournament

The Cougars informed through a statement that they decided not to renew the Ecuadorian striker Washington Corozo ahead of the 2022 Opening Tournament of the MX League.

“Club Universidad Nacional, AC, informs that it has decided not to renew the Ecuadorian striker Washington Corozo“, the Pedregal team reported to the letter.

The Cougars they are in the midst of restructuring their squad and they are absent in addition to the recent departures of the university team, of the Brazilian Jose Rogerio de Oliveira Y Sebastian Saucedo.

Washington Corozo23 years old, reached the Cougars for the past Apertura 2021, a tournament in which he added 14 games, seven of them as a starter, to account for 694 minutes and three goals.

Likewise, in the recent participation of felines in the Closing Tournament 2022, Washington Corozo was used by the technician Andres Lillini also on 14 occasions, four of them as a starter, accumulating 563 minutes and two annotations.

The Cougars They seek to ingratiate themselves with their fans and get rid of the thorn of what was for them the last half year, where they could not get hold of the trophy of the CONCACAF Champions League when they fell in the final against the Seattle Sounders, and were eliminated in the Mexican soccer playoff at the hands of Chivas.

Pumas confirms the loss of Washington Corozo. EFE

In this way, more losses are expected in the team and soon, some additions for the next Opening Tournament 2022.

It should be noted that since last March, there was already speculation about what could be the next destination of Washington Corozoat the end of his commitment to the Cougars, in parallel with the present Clausura 2022.

According to Ecuadorian media, Corozo has the possibility of returning to Sporting Crystal, Peruvian cast that owns your pass.

When deciding the cougars nor execute the purchase option, the soccer player will have to appear in Lima.