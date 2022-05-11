VIDEO. Erick Gutiérrez shines with a great goal for PSV VS NEC

Midtime Editorial

Eindhoven, Netherlands / 11.05.2022 13:52:53





In the penultimate duel of the 2021-2022 seasonand important in his aspirations to be champion of the Eredivisie, the Sinaloa midfielder Erick Gutiérrez scored a great goal in the momentary victory of PSV Eindhoven against NEC this Wednesday.

To the minute 35 the player trained in the basic forces of the Pachuca, took the ball out of the area, and without thinking took a left footed shot powerful and well placed it was embedded in the upper left corner of the rival goal.

GOOOOOOOOOLAZOOOOO OF ERICK GUTIÉRREZ ???? Quel but inscribed by Guti !! Il vient d’inscrire son deuxième but de la saison avec le PSV ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/mQvZZ13Tsr – Mexican soccer FR (@ligamx_fr) May 11, 2022

Guti, key piece of PSV

Is he second goal of the footballer in the campaign. The first was in the Netherlands Cup Final, where the Farmers beat Ajax, their direct rival in the fight for the league championship.

After a difficult year in 2020-2021, the Guti managed to resume his level and this season he became a key player in the rojiblanco team, with which he has played more than 2,700 minutes in 37 games.