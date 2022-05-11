Valentino pink, Zendaya’s 2022 trend

A brand iconic, with the right creative intuitions, it is always able to renew itself and surprise. That’s what it’s showing in the world of Valentino fashionthe historic Italian brand that is experiencing a truly electrifying moment thanks to the new one “Pink Valentino”which has conquered the circuit of international celebrities, Zendaya included.

Just at the ninetieth birthday, 11 May 2022, of the legendary stylist Valentino Garavani,, retired since 2007 but always active with his creative brand advice, Pier Paolo Picciolicreative director of the brand, launched the pink Valentinea new shade that has created a real one celebrity crazecausing the same effect that the now eternal had at the time red Valentine.

Valentino red, a timeless fashion myth

The red Valentine it is a particular shade created on purpose by the same Valentino for his clothes. Since opening his fashion atelier in 1959 his own redemblem of luxury and royalty, becomes a must have for Valentino outfitsa red thread over the years from Penelope Cruz a Jennifer Anistonup to Claudia Schiffer e Anne Hathaway.

Valentino Garavani’s last show, the Haute Couture of spring / summer 2008, was a riot of dresses in red Valentine at the height of elegance, to greet in a unique way the one who was nicknamed “The last emperor” of fashion.

Valentino red becomes Valentino pink, a new color created with Pantone

Valentino has always loved the concepts related to color: already in 1968, for example, he launched a collection total whitecelebrating an absolute retro-futuristic white which in those years was also a symbol of freedom of expression.

Pier Paolo Picciolicurrent creative director of the maison, has taken up the baton and created a collection with a spectacular color scheme: that autumn / winter 2022/23 focused on pinkcall Valentino Pink PP Collection. In this project, speaking of colors, the contribution of Pantone.

In an all pink scenography, the powerful tone of this new one vibrant pink also invades the catwalk with dresses, alternating with some total black suits. The new Valentine’s day rose was created exclusively for the maison by the creative director Pier Paolo Piccioli in collaboration with Pantonethus following the same creative steps and radical choices in terms of chromatic innovations of Valentino Garavani. In the front row of the show the superstar Zendayaambassador of the maison and protagonist of Euphoria And Spider-Man No Way Home: one of the first celebrities ever to wear the pink Valentine.

Valentino pink is a creative statement by Pier Paolo Piccioli

The new pink Valentine, as the maison says, in the face of what appears to be a renunciation of other colors, it actually “maximizes the expressive possibilities”. This radical and absolute choice has conquered not only Zendayabut the whole sphere of international celebritieswhich they dressed in pink Valentine from Coachella Festival to the Met Gala 2022.

To the Coachella Conan Gray showed up in a full 70s rock star cape and platform suit, David Bowie style. Between premieres, presentations and tours, they wore the pink Valentino Gigi HadidKiernan Shipka, Dua LipaGillian Anderson, Simone Ashley of Bridgerton 2, Ariana Grande And Maluma: the pink Valentine is in fact thelatest trend also for men’s outfits.

The definitive celebration of the pink Valentine was at Met Gala 2022: Glenn Close, Sebatian Stan of Pam & Tommyand Nicola Peltz Beckham, new wife of Brooklyn, photographer and son of David Beckhamthey sported three different outfit of the Pantone Valentino Pink PP. From the formal suit with a decorated cape by Close to the romantic red carpet dress by Peltz, to the more street-style ensemble, including sneakers, by Sebastian Stan. Do you already see everything pink?