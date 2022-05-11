those of Gigi Hadid are beautiful

We saw her on the main catwalks of the Fashion Week, then Gigi Hadid in the Versace ads – as evidenced by the shot with the stylist Donatella Versace and her sister Bella Hadid – finally she celebrated her 27th birthday with her friends from the jet set, from Blake Lively to Emily Ratajkowski, and she looked splendid at the Met Gala. The model is in a particularly favorable moment in her life and, as if to show us all her tricks up her sleeve, has just launched a swimwear line hyper romantic.

The project was born from the long run friendship of Gigi Hadid with the stylist Francesca Aiello, creator of the Los Angeles brand Frankies Bikinis, with whom she created her very special collection. Collaboration Gigi x Frankies Bikinis marks the brand’s 10th anniversary and it is a tribute to the model’s childhood, spent in nature, between the countryside and the beach. Thus i ruffles, floral and checked prints, bowsevoke Gigi Hadid’s Pennsylvania and Francesca Aiello’s California, a carefree atmosphere of summer days spent together with those you love.

It also contributes to creating the girl-next-door aesthetic the photographic campaign of which Gigi Hadid is the protagonist, taken by longtime friend photographer Alana O’Herlihy. Portraits taken on the farm, while the model wears a bikini, a one-piece swimsuit or a top and hugs a bunny, she sits in the meadows peeling an orange, she poses with her friend Francesca Aiello in front of the sign of a retro club. Their special relationship is celebrated in small details, including a tree stump engraved with their initials, G + F.

Here then is a collection that celebrates the simplicity of beautiful things, of a summer in nature, of special relationships with people of the heart. Romantic fashion, which immediately brings us back to the flouncy swimsuits that mum used to wear, but with an extra touch of coolness. The 98-piece collection will be released in two drops: the first, May 11, and the second that will complete the offer on June 2. And we already know what we will wear to give a touch of chic practicality to our days by the sea.

