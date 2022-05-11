Thor Love and Thunder: Taika Waititi thinks Christian Bale’s Gorr is the best MCU villain

After the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in theaters, the next film of Marvel Studios. And it is that Thor: Love and Thunder will hit the big screen in less than two months and its director, Taika Waititi, is already leaving us with several interesting headlines. Statements like that the villain of Christian bale in the film, Gorr the Butcher of Gods, will be the best antagonist in the entire UCM. A fairly strong opinion if we take into account other memorable villains such as Thanos or the Scarlet Witch herself in his latest adventure.

“It’s the craziest movie I’ve ever made”

Thus, and through recent statements, Waititi has assured that “it is the craziest movie What have I done. It’s got a really cool and weird little group of heroes, a new team for Thor with Korg, Valkyria and The Mighty Thor. And, IMHO, we probably have the best villain marvel has ever had thanks to Christian Bale”. This is how forceful the filmmaker is about a film that will explore the purpose of the God of Thunder: “Thor is just trying to find out exactly who he is and why he is a hero or if he should be a hero. I guess you could call it a midlife crisis”.

Let’s remember that Gorr is a relatively new character in Marvel Comics, since he was created for the comic Thor: God of Thunder #2 2012. Born on an unnamed planet, he had a terrible childhood in which he lost his loved ones. And despite growing up showing his belief in the gods, he was pushed aside by his own for his lack of faith. During his banishment he discovered the nature of the gods and seized a weapon from a fallen god, the necrosword of symbiote origin, absorbing their powers. From this point he began his crusade against gods They always turned their backs on him.

We will see how Waititi approaches the adaptation of Gorr in real action; So far we have been able to see what he looks like with a Christian Bale a lot more humanized than in the comics. Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters next July 8, 2022.

Source | CBR