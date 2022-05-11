This will be the Disney + series of The Legend of the Lost Treasure

In 2004, what would be an unforgettable film arrived: The legend of the lost treasure. Starring Nicolas Cage, the plot followed a historian who becomes involved in the theft of the most sacred and protected document in the United States. The truth is that this universe, which seemed to have ended with its sequel, now will return as a series for Disney+. Here we tell you everything that is known so far about the production.

Almost a year has passed since the big announcement arrived: the film -which was directed by Jon Turteltaub– will have a reboot and its protagonist will be none other than a 20-year-old Latina. Produced by the original team led by Jerry Bruckheimer and written by the emblematic Marianne and Cormac Wibberlefiction promises to address current issues such as patriotism, identity and community throughout 10 new episodes.

“Jess Morales and her diverse group of friends embark on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover her mysterious family history and recover a lost treasure.”, assures its official synopsis. In this sense, it will recover the original story in which Benjamin Franklin Gates follows the clue that his grandfather gave him to find and decipher the riddles that will lead him to the Knights Templar Treasure. At that time, the film was starring Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger, Justin Bartha, Sean Bean, Jon Voight, Harvey Keitel, and Christopher Plummer.

The new version of The Legend of the Lost Treasure on Disney + will now be completely renewed: its director will be Look Nair and will have a young cast led by Lisette Alexis as Jesus Morales, jordan rodrigues in Ethan’s skin, Anthony Cipriano playing Oren and Zuri Reed in the role of Tash. Thats not all! Because the participation of Catherine Zeta-Joneswho will play Billie, a billionaire expert in black market antiques who will compete with them.

In 2020, the producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed in dialogue with Collider that the development of the series was going very well and that, in addition, they were working on a third installment of the big screen versions. “We hope that the two versions can be given without problems. They are both very active. Disney + follows the same concept, although with a young cast. The one that will be screened in theaters will be with the same cast. The movie is being written nowand the television version is still in process”.

