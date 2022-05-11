They point to Kim Kardashian as controlling and manipulative with her boyfriend Pete Davidson for this video

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is used to their entire life going through the media, which means that they are regularly in the eye of the hurricane. This time, the protagonist of the critics was kim kardashianwho was questioned after a video came to light where she asks her boyfriend, Peter Davidson, to take off one of the two caps he was wearing in a somewhat rude manner.

“Take off one of the two caps”, tells the media to the comedian of Saturday Night Live. “But I don’t know where to put the other cap”, he replies. “She holds you. It’s just in case this works and we want to use the images somewhere or in case I want to post a behind the scenes of all this, ”says Kardashian, who was about to take photos with the Marilyn Monroe dress that she used for the MET Gala, In the past week.

“Ah, so you don’t want me to have a double hat? Thank you. Thanks,” Davidson replied sarcastically. “I’m just taking care of you”, answers Kim, who achieves his goal. “Thank you. This hat caused a lot of trouble,” he says as he hands the cap to an attendant.

Next, the comments below the video They began to accuse Kardashian of being a manipulator and wanting to control her partnerrestricting his own look and not letting him express himself through his image in pursuit of his commercial intentions.

“she is controlling. It doesn’t let him be himself and wear two caps. ¡Let him wear two damn caps, kim! It’s about your aesthetic”, wrote a user. “Red Flag for Passive Aggressive Behavior. Instead of telling him that she doesn’t want him to make her look bad, which is what she is implying, she argues that she is taking care of him. That’s being in control and being selfishadded another.

Some fans also recalled how Kanye West controlled Kim with his image. “I always thought I had a very good style, until i met my husband and he told me i had the worst style”, Kardashian recounted during a note in 2018. “He was very kind and cleaned my entire wardrobe.”, He revealed at the time.

