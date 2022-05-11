The sense of water gets a tsunami of viewings in 24 hours

Just 24 hours have been enough for the first trailer of Avatar: The sense of water to have more visits than those of the latest installments of Star Wars

The first teaser trailer for Avatar: The Water Sense debuted on the Internet last Monday, after premiering on the CinemaCon last month and screened exclusively in theaters alongside Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

It will be 13 years since the last time james cameron led viewers to Pandorathe alien planet first depicted in the film Avatar 2009. Considering the huge time span – and the fact that many people say that their cultural footprint is not that great – it is possible to doubt if the public still wants to be with the blue Na’vi. But judging by the number of people who have seen the first trailer for the sequel in its first 24 hours on the Internet, Cameron should not worry.

According to Disney (via THR), the long-awaited teaser trailer for the sequel racked up 148.6 million views in its first 24 hours, 23 million of which came from China. These figures are higher than the trailers for any of the recent Disney movies about starwarsincluded the rise of skywalker (112.4 million), which also premiered its teaser in theaters before posting it online. The trailers of F9 of the saga fast and furious (with 202.7 million), black widow (with 116.8 million) and The Incredibles 2 (with 113.1 million) followed the same release pattern.

The Cameron-directed sequel, which hits theaters on December 16focuses on the return of Jake Sully, played by Sam Worthingtonalong with the Na’vi Neytiri, played by Zoe Saldanaand his family, and the efforts they make to stay safe.

Among the returning stars are also Sigourney Weaver as Dr. Grace Augustine and Stephen Lang such as Colonel Miles Quaritch, and among the newcomers are Vin Diesel and the star of titanica by cameron, Kate Winslet.