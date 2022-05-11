The Rock shows incredible strength in brutal daily chest workout with “quality controlled reps”

Ads

THE ROCK showed off his incredible strength for fans on Instagram in a chest workout.

The wrestling icon turned movie star has taken his followers behind the scenes for his strength training.

The Rock, real name Dwayne Johnson, posted the weekend video of himself doing the chest press.

It is unknown how heavy his lift was, but there were three large round weights on either side of the bar.

And the 50-year-old revealed his training secrets along with his video of the impressive lifts.

He wrote: “Great chest finisher who closed my chest workout today.

“Alternating 20 reps per arm with controlled negatives, then double reps for fatigue with 3 negative seconds.

“On Saturdays I usually train my chest and back together and focus on quality, controlled reps for intense pumping, as well as reducing volume as they are the main parts of the body so as not to overload the work.

“Great today. I worked hard. Raised the level. “

And he signed up with a motivational message to his fans, saying, “I wish you a productive weekend, my friends and destroy your pastries! 1”

The Rock often posts videos of his workouts online, as well as photos of his “cheat meals”.

The 50-year-old likes to gorge on treats like cookies on Sundays.

Johnson was seen at the Super Bowl in February, where he opened the show before the kick-off between Rams and Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.