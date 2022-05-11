The reaction of Bella, the daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, after her father’s meeting with Lady Gaga

The reaction of Bella, Tom Cruise’s daughter, to his meeting with Lady Gaga

The meeting between Tom Cruise and Lady Gaga caused a furor in social networks. Last Tuesday, the singer shared a photo of her with the actor on her Instagram account, after he went to enjoy one of her concerts and after hearing the news that she is the performer, author and producer of the new original song of top gun: Maverick.

The uproar was massive, and Among the millions of people who reacted to the images there was a very special one: Bella Kidman Cruise, the daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman. Delighted to know that her father is working with the musical star, the 29-year-old broke her profile under her on social networks and could not contain herself and “like” the photo that Gaga uploaded to the profile. from her Instagram.

Bella’s “like” in Cruise and Gaga’s photo

Bella is Cruise and Kidman’s oldest daughter. During their marriage, the couple adopted Isabella and Connor, who keep a low profile and don’t often appear in public much. the young studied makeup in London and is described as artist on social networks. Have a entrepreneurship of printing images on clothes, bags, cell phone covers and pictures. It markets them through its website.

For six years she has been married to a young man named Max Parker. From time to time, he breaks his secrecy and is encouraged to post a photo of himself on Instagram, where he mostly shares artistic images.

Despite rumors of estrangement from her mother, Isabella publicly uses her last name. A faithful example of this is her username on social networks, where she appears as “Bella Kidman Cruise”.

The meeting between Lady Gaga and Tom Cruise

“Thank you for coming to the show last night. I adore you my friend, ”the singer wrote on her Twitter account, surprising the world with this unexpected friendship. In addition to the phrase shared two photos with the actor, the first of her kissing him and the second of him kissing the singer back.

Lady Gaga announced in recent days that it is the author and interpreter of the song that musicalizes the new Top Gun: MaverickCruise’s feature film, called “Hold my Hand”the first single released by the American music star in two years.

Three days ago, through his social networks, Lady Gaga shared the first preview of the song, which she composed with the legendary Hans Zimmer. “Here we go Tom! So proud to be a part of this. You are going to love this movie, it is very brave, impressive and full of heart. Also, I can’t wait for you to hear the song and music I wrote and produced for her!”, Gaga announced, who also told how she came to participate in the feature film.

“When I wrote this song for Top Gun: MaverickI didn’t realize the multi-layered nature of the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we live in. I have been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours, ”he revealed in a moving account. “I wanted to turn the music into a song where we share our deep need to be understood and to try to understand each other. The longing to be close when we feel so far away and the ability to celebrate life’s heroes”, he continued.

Gaga was also in charge of thanking those who made her participation in the film possible. “I am very grateful to Tom, Hans and Joe for this opportunity. It has been a wonderful experience working with them. Me, BloodPop, Ben Rice, and everyone who has worked with us are thrilled to share it with you,” she added. “This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time. I’ve wanted you to hear it for a long time and I’m so excited to share it. the next one on May 3 ”, he finished presenting it.

