The knitted minidress with which Rihanna conquered Instagram

In addition to leading its beauty and skin care line, Fenty Skin, Rihanna is the main image in charge of promoting new releases through its social media, usually with photo shoots.

On this occasion, the celebrity The 33-year-old took to her Instagram account to share a reel of images of herself with which promoted a body cream that has just launched.

She posed for the camera showing off a lot of skin in a skimpy outfit. crochet in beige.

The look it was a knitted mini dress chosen by her stylist Jahleel Weaver, who presented a neck style halter and a length that barely covered part of her thighs and exposed her toned legs.

combined the outfits with a pair of stilettos, which featured a mesh design on the heel and toe and wrapped straps at the ankles.

For his part, he shone glamorous with her hair combed in African braids and her face defined by make-up from FENTY BEAUTY in shades of tan and naked.

He finished the look with multiple gold and silver bracelets, as well as a pair of small earrings and striking rings.

“Touch this BUTTA baby. One thing about #BUTTADROP, you will give what you purpose to give! Drizzle your skin with a hydrating, shimmering, whipped body oil from @fentyskin that leaves you with a non-sticky glow that lasts. Plus, it’s rechargeable! Available now [email protected] @bootsuk @harveynichols + fentyskin.com,” she wrote in the caption.

This publication aroused the interest of his fans, but also those of Nicki Minajsince apparently both celebrities they could be working on new music together.

And it is that according to Internet users, the publication of Rihanna has hidden messages linked to the recent post made by the rapper in her respective social network for which she posed with shoes of the same design as the original from Barbados but in yellow.

In addition to this, the fans realized that both stars they started following each other on social media and that their recent post are supported by the singer Ariana Grande.

Also, Minaj revealed without further details through Instagram that prepares something new for this Friday.

Rihanna has come under pressure from her fans in recent years to release new musicsince since 2016 the artist has not released new studio albums and instead has fully immersed herself in her business in fashion and beauty.

Last July he told ET that he was in no hurry and that his music was going to come out when the time came. Right moment.

“I’m always working on music and when I’m ready to put it out the way I feel fit, it will come out,” she revealed to the outlet.

“You won’t be disappointed when it happens. This is going to be worth it. I’m not going to post it just because people are waiting. It’s taken so long, I’m going to make it worth it,” he added.

THERE ARE RUMORS THAT NICKI MINAJ HAS A COLLABORATION WITH RIHANNA, WILL WE FINALLY GET NEW MUSIC FROM RIRI pic.twitter.com/ODBfkwDeGK — ilianA ‎ (@spacesharmony) May 10, 2021

