the images of the new production
The long-awaited film, which closes the most recent trilogy of the franchise, will hit theaters on June 9
Less than a month to go before the long-awaited premiere of ‘Jurassic World: Dominion‘, the new installment of the Jurassic franchise that is the final chapter of the story that Steven Spielberg began in 1993. The Universal Pictures production, directed by Colin Trevo (screenwriter of the ‘Jurassic Park’ saga), will hit theaters next June 9.
read also
show comments
{“allowComment”:”allowed”,”articleId”:”article-1001802925″,”url”:”https:\/\/www.mundodeportivo.com\/elotromundo\/television\/20220511\/1001802925\/jurassic -world-dominion-point-arrive-cinema-images-new-production-dct.html”,”livefyre-url”:”article-1001802925″}
Loading next content…