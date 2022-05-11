Taika Waititi, director of the film, talks about the differences between this new film and “Thor Ragnarok”

One of the most anticipated films by fans of Marvel Studios It is the fourth installment of the films of Thorthat after the open ending that this character had in “Avengers Endgame” will show what may be the conclusion in the adventures of the ‘god of thunder’, played in the UCM for Chris Hemsworth.

With details in the history of “Thor Love and Thunder” like the return of Jane Foster but now with the powers of the ‘thunder god’ and the involvement of Christian balethe tape Marvel It has generated a lot of expectation among fans of superhero movies.

The expectation of the fans was set on the first official look of the tape, something that came unexpectedly in the past April 18thwhen Marvel Studios published the first teaser of the tape, in which the new stage of the ‘God of Thunder’accompanied by the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’.

And it is that the eagerness of the fans to see this advance was such, that in a short time he obtained 209 million viewsbecoming the sixth trailer watched in the history of cinema, after the advances of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (355 million views); the two trailers “Avengers: Endgame” (289 and 268 million views); “Avengers: Infinity War” (230 million views) Y “The Lion King” (224 million views).

Now the director of the tape, Taika Waititispoke about the differences that this new production will have with its predecessor “Thor Ragnarök”, also directed by Waititi: “Thor: Ragnarok felt a bit like a party. It was quite festive. But Thor: Love and Thunder is still fun and has over the top moments, but thematically, it’s about something a little deeper than the last movie. It’s not a movie It’s serious, and it’s not a drama, but we deal with ideas that I think a lot of humans deal with: universal themes about love and loss and our place in the world.”

The synopsis of “Thor Love and Thunder” indicates that: “The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie queen (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the Butcher God’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late. Directed by Taika Waititi (“What We Do in the shadows”, “Jojo Rabbit”) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum. This spectacular installment of the MCU opens in theaters on July 8, 2022″.