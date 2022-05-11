Stocks Making The Biggest After Hours Moves: Coinbase, Roblox, Electronic Arts & More

Take a look at the companies making headlines after the bell:

Coinbase – Shares sank 11.5% in extended trading after Coinbase reported Q1 revenue below expectations. Coinbase posted revenue of $1.17 billion versus Refinitiv’s consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. The company said lower crypto asset prices and market volatility weighed on first-quarter results.

Electronic Arts: Shares rose 2.2% after hours despite Electronic Arts narrowly missing Wall Street’s earnings estimates. The video game company reported quarterly revenue of $1.75 billion, while analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected revenue of $1.77 billion on average.

Roblox: Shares fell 6.9% in extended trading after the video game company missed analyst projections on the top and bottom lines. Roblox reported a first quarter loss of 27 cents per share on revenue of $631 million. Analysts had expected a loss of 21 cents a share on revenue of $645 million, according to Refinitiv.

Unity Software: Shares plunged 31.6% in extended trading after the video game software company posted revenue below expectations. Unity Software reported $320 million in revenue in the first quarter, while analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected $322 million.

Wynn Resorts: Shares of hotel and casino operators fell marginally after hours after a weaker-than-expected quarterly report. Wynn posted an adjusted loss of $1.21 per share, while analysts had expected $1.15, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $953 million versus the consensus estimate of $986 million.

SoFi – Shares rose 1% after hours after a 12% drop in the regular trading session, after SoFi accidentally released quarterly results early. SoFi posted better-than-expected numbers on the top and bottom lines, but issued weaker-than-expected forward guidance.

Occidental Petroleum: Shares fell 1% despite a better-than-expected quarterly report. Occidental reported first-quarter earnings of $2.12 per share on revenue of $8.53 billion. Analysts had expected a profit of $2.03 per share on revenue of $8.08 billion, according to Refinitiv.