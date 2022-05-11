Spanish release date of ‘The unbearable weight of a huge talent’, the definitive film by Nicolas Cage

If we were already looking forward to summer, now we still have more after learning that Diamond Films will release the long-awaitedthe definitive metatitle directed by Nicolas Cage, on June 17.

In the film, which is garnering splendid reviews in the US, Cage plays himself who, after having all kinds of debts, is forced to attend the birthday party of a Mexican billionaire who is his biggest fan and who hopes to show him secretly a script he has written.

Everything will get complicated when Cage is informed by the CIA that the billionaire is really a drug trafficker who has kidnapped the daughter of the Mexican presidential candidate. Then he will be recruited by the American government to get more information.

As if this were not enough, the Mexican brings Cage’s daughter and his ex-wife to the party trying to reconcile them. All this will lead the actor to play the role of his life.

Do you want us to notify you by Telegram of all the bargains and news in 4K UHD and Blu-Ray movies? ▷ RECEIVE NOTICES

Alongside Cage in the film are Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Ike Barinholtz, Alessandra Mastronardi, Jacob Scipio, Lily Sheen, Neil Patrick Harris and Tiffany Haddish.



