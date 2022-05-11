Sophie Turner’s rudeness to Kendall Jenner: “I don’t want anything to do with you”

Sophie Turner is one of the rising celebrities. The actress is best known for her roles as Sansa Stark in game of Thrones and Jean Gray in the latest installments of the X Men. He currently stars in the HBO miniseries, The Staircasealong with Colin Firth and Toni Collette.

However, his celebrity status increased when he married Joe Jonas, one of the members of the Jonas Brothers, with whom she is expecting her second child. Recently, the couple shone in the met gala in their dramatic outfits.

During her time at the fashionista event, the actress received an invitation to attend an exclusive after-party that she organized, nothing more and nothing less, than Kendall Jenner, to which a handful of carefully selected names could go. When the model asked Turner if she would like to attend her party, the actress replied: “No. No, no, I don’t want to.”

Sophie Turner at the Met Gala

Without much more, Sophie declined Kendall’s invitation, without further explanation or even without apologizing or thanking her for the invitation. One would wonder what could have been the reason for such rudeness. An assumption could be that being pregnant, the actress was tired and wanted to rest after the gala. But no, Sophie revealed the real reason why she gave the model a resounding ‘no’.

Recently, Turner went through the program The Tonight Show led by Jimmy Fallon. There the British told that Kendall extended an invitation to her party. During the interview, Turner revealed that she doesn’t feel comfortable at all to be part of this celebrity world. In fact, she confessed that whenever she meets a celebrity, he tends to behave strangely or say something stupid.

Hence when he had his meeting with Kendall at the Met gala, cut his face, without apology or retraction. “I don’t want anything to do with you,” Turner explained to Fallon. Of course, Sophie assures that this is not intentional, but that it happens naturally. Of course she later regretted it. “And I’m like, ‘Why am I doing this to myself?'” she asked.

Finally, Sophie ended the night after the Met Gala, in bed eating pasta and thinking she could have been somewhere else.

