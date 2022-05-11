Selena Gomez will host Saturday Night Live

New York, May 10 (El Informador).- On May 14, Selena Gómez will debut as a presenter on Saturday Night Live, where the singer Post Malone will also make a musical presentation.

This is the singer’s first time as a “host” on SNL, where it is customary to invite celebrities to be presenters and also star in a series of sketches alongside the cast of the program (including Pete Davidson, Colin Jost or Kate McKinnon) .

“Mom… I think I’ve made it! I am very grateful and excited, see you on May 14, ”Selena Gómez wrote in an Instagram post where she announced her upcoming appearance on Saturday Night Live alongside Post Malone.

Selena Gómez’s participation in the program coincides with the promotion of the second season of “Only murders in the building”, a series in which she stars and whose second part will reach the Hulu platform in June of this year.

Accompanied by Post Malone as musical guest, Selena Gómez will be “host” for the first time on SNL. AFP/Mark Ralston

On May 14, Selena Gomez will make her debut as a host on Saturday Night Live. EFE/ Rare

Selena Gómez recently revealed that she has been away from social networks for a couple of years in favor of her mental health -which is why her Instagram posts are made by a Community Manager- and has also stayed away from media events such as the last two Met Gala.

One of the most remembered presentations of recent months on Saturday Night Live was that of Kim Kardashian in October 2021, where she was “host” and starred in a series of sketches in which she made fun of herself and the rumors and controversies that surround their media family. In addition, her participation in her SNL was the beginning of her love story with her current boyfriend, the comedian 13 years younger than her Pete Davidson, with whom she shared the screen.