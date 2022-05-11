Rio Ferdinand plays down Cristiano Ronaldo’s chat on Man Utd with Sir Alex Ferguson

Cristiano Ronaldo’s alleged conversation with Sir Alex Ferguson “is not out of the ordinary” according to Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand.

Ralf Rangnick’s promising 1-1 home draw against Chelsea and a 3-0 win against Brentford was followed by a grim 4-0 win against Brighton and Hove Albion. Soon after United succumbed to the Seasiders, various reports surfaced citing a conversation between Ronaldo and the legendary United boss.

This alleged phone call sparked various rumors, some stating it was a sign that the end was near for Ronaldo and others claiming he is further galvanized to help the team. However, Ferdinand was quick to pour water on any mystery, claiming that the conversation of the legendary United duo would be nothing special.

“I was with Cristiano the other day and we were chatting over a cup of tea,” Ferdinand told Vibe with Five. “The fact that he talks to Sir Alex Ferguson isn’t out of the ordinary – if he’s had a conversation with him, it’s probably the third or fourth conversation of the month.

“What they discuss is between them; I have an idea of ​​what they are discussing, but it is not for me to disclose it to the public. Sir Alex Ferguson and Cristiano talking will always make the news, but in the end he is a professional footballer and is very committed to what he is doing at Man United. “

With the arrival of Erik ten Hag in the summer, Ronaldo’s future once again dominated the conversation about the Ajax boss’s hopes at United. The former Real Madrid and Juventus star enjoyed a stellar campaign for the Red Devils, contributing 18 Premier League goals in 30 league appearances for the club.

His impressive number of goals, despite United’s grisly campaign, prompted many to express a desire to stay at the club. However, Ferdinand believes the Portuguese ace may have to adapt his mentality and values ​​to fit the club’s situation if he is to decide to stay on the red side of Manchester.

He added: “I feel that with Cristiano he has always been known for winning and every single team he has played for has been a challenge for all top honors. I think he will have to change his mind and leave a different kind of legacy at that point in his career with Manchester United.

“It’s about understanding what it will be for Cristiano Ronaldo. Help the next manager integrate into a new team with a new environment, help with the young players and be that experienced player who is the shoulder to lean on. ”