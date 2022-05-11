Rihanna Y Kylie Jenner They are two of the most famous celebrities, who in addition to being successful businesswomen, are the best mothers.

Although Rihanna doesn’t have her baby yet, she has given great motherhood lessonsand just like Kylie, She has worn her ‘baby bump’ with great style and elegance, in sexy and modern looks.

These famous have shown that pregnant women can also look fashionable and sensualand, in addition, they have revealed the most real side of motherhood.

Few celebrities dare appear without makeup and clean face during pregnancy but they have done it and have given classes on self-esteem, showing their simplicity.

Rihanna and Kylie Jenner show pregnancy spots and acne

Rihanna and Kylie have let see blemishes and acne during pregnancy, and postpartum as well in the case of the member of the Kardashian clan, surprising with her most real side.

Rihanna shows the spots on her face

Rihanna recently posted a video in which she has no makeup, and she applies a skin cream from her Fenty skin brand.

In the video you can see some spots of the singer and actress on her face that are normal during pregnancy, and that, although he takes care of his skin and face, they appeared to him at this stage.

The famous showed her natural face, without any complexeswhile showing off her little belly and the care she gives her body.

Kylie Jenner reveals her acne

For its part, Kylie Jenner was also shown without makeup during her pregnancy, and showed the acne that had come out when putting on a skin care mask.

Kylie Jenner revealed her acne during pregnancy Instagram @kyliejenner

And recently, during his Postpartum, the youngest of the Kardashian Jenner clan also showed the acne she has on her face and what is normal is women who have just had children, because the hormones are “disturbed”.