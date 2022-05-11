Ranking highest paid athletes, LeBron James at the top ahead of Messi

Ranking of highest paid athletes – Who are the highest paid athletes in the world in 2022? Lebron James is, according to the ranking drawn up by the specialized site Sportythe highest paid athlete in the world in the last 12 months, with revenues in excess of $ 127 million, of which 70% derives from investments and sponsorships ($ 90 million).

The 18-time All-Star and leader of the Los Angeles Lakers has climbed 4 positions compared to last year and preceded a trio of footballers: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar. The four were the only athletes to earn more than $ 100 million last year.

Ranking of highest paid athletes – The Top Ten

La Pulce in the first season away from Barcelona earned 122 million dollars (50 off the pitch). On the lowest step of the podium of this special ranking we find CR7 which earned just under 115 million dollars, 55 of which deriving from off-the-court agreements. Messi’s Brazilian teammate at PSG has grossed $ 103 million in the last year (38 off the pitch).

Among the top ten athletes in the rankings, in addition to the three players, there are 4 NBA players. Lebron James is joined by Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and James Harden respectively sixth (86.2 million dollars), seventh (85.9 million dollars) and ninth (76 million dollars) in the ranking. Boxer Canelo Álvarez (fifth with 89 million dollars), tennis legend Roger Federer (eighth with 85.7 million dollars) and golfer Tiger Woods (tenth with 73.5 million dollars) complete the Top Ten.

Among the athletes, the tennis player Naomi Osaka, once again, ranks as the highest paid, twentieth overall, with 53.2 million dollars. Injuries and a break from tennis have capped her on-court earnings to 1.2 million, but she has grossed about 52 million from more than 20 sponsorship partners. Only James, Federer, Tiger Woods and Ronaldo have earned more from sponsors.

The top 100 athletes in the ranking of the highest paid sportsmen in the world play 10 different sports and collectively in the last 12 months have earned about 4.5 billion dollars in salary, prizes and sponsorships, with the overall figure up 6% compared to last year.

The top 100 is dominated by NBA players (36 in the rankings for total earnings of $ 1.58 billion), followed by NFL players (25 for 1.04 billion), footballers (13 for 701 million) and MLB players ( 12 for 408 million).

Highest paid athletes ranking – The top 20 positions