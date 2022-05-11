Other films directed by James Cameron besides Avatar and Titanic

The director behind the highest-grossing film in cinema history has a wide repertoire full of titles. We tell you what some of those movies are and where to watch them.

Almost everything james cameron touch turns to gold. It was first in the mid-1990s, when thanks to Leonardo Dicaprio and Kate Winslet converted to titanica in the highest grossing film in history. Then, more than a decade later, she broke her own record with Avatar, Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthingtonwhich for a time was taken from him by Avengers: Endgamebut that from a relaunch returned to recover.

This week the official progress of Avatar: The Way of Water, which will hit the big screen in mid-December. It is fair to point out that those who went to the cinema to see Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness They had the honor of being among the first to see the trailer, and it was only uploaded this week to the internet for the rest of the world to see. In this context, if you want to know more about the filmography of Cameronwe tell you about three movies and where to see them.

+ James Cameron must-see movies

terminator

Director of titanica is the father of one of the most important science fiction sagas in the history of cinema, the one that he finished consecrating to arnold schwarzenegger as an action hero. In 1984, Cameron was in front of terminator, the film in which a machine was sent from the future to end the life of who was going to be the hero of humanity and responsible for saving the world from the uprising of robots. Years later it would Terminators 2 and it would present one of the few instances where a sequel was considered better than its predecessor. You can see the first in Amazon Prime Video and the second in Netflix Y Star+.

Aliens

After what Ridley Scott will forever change the history of cinema by the hand of Alien, the eighth passengerthe first of the sequels would arrive in this saga that is preparing to have its own series. Aliens became a new sequel directed by Cameron (I had already done the same with Piranha from joe dante). With ripley as a survivor of the massacre in the ship Nostromo, it is she who has to carry out an expedition to the planet of the fearsome aliens, which after being colonized seems to have fallen into a tragedy. You can see it in Star+.

true lies

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis star in this production where Harry is a special agent working for the omega agencydependent on the government in complete secrecy, which seeks to end terrorism. Harry is married to Helen, who can no longer bear the routine of his life and knows nothing about the activity that this spy really develops. However, upon discovering his profession, he will become his ally on a dangerous mission. This movie is not on any platform streaming.