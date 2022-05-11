Nicky Jam will tour Europe from May with a new show

Miami. Singer Nicky Jam will begin in Paris on May 13 a tour of Spain and other European countries, which will include European festivals and a residence at the Hï Ibiza club, its representative office in Miami (USA) reported on Tuesday.

The tour marks his return to the European continent after the covid-19 pandemic, which forced him to postpone his planned concerts in 2020 and 2021, and in this return the reggaeton player He has promised his “best version” on the stages where he plans to perform.

“Fans in Europe have been wonderful to me throughout my entire career, touring and selling out concerts since 1998. Let’s make this another epic tour!” the Massachusetts-born singer said in a statement. Unidos), of a Puerto Rican father and a Dominican mother.

Throughout the summer, Nicky Jam will offer presentations in Spanish cities such as Alicante, Barcelona, ​​Santander, Cádiz and Marbella, among others, as well as in Rome (Italy), Rotterdam (Netherlands), Brussels (Belgium) and the German Cologne and Nuremberg.

The European route of the interpreter of “The Lover” will also include a “residence” at the Hï Ibiza club, in Spain, where he will perform on at least four dates during the months of July and August.

Nicky Jam will arrive in Europe with his “Infinity tour 2022”with which he has just toured the main cities of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

Considered one of the pioneers of reggaeton, the interpreter released his latest studio album, “Infinity”, last year, although his projects extend beyond the musical field and this year he has opened a pastry shop in Miami, La Industria Bakery & Café, and plans to open another in Colombia.

Pending the release of a movie with Kevin Hart, he also has his own documentary, “The Winner” (Netflix), and has his own talk show “The Rockstar Show”, which is now in its second season.

In a recent interview with Efe Nicky Jam declared that after his projects as an actor, which includes a participation in the 2020 sequel to the film “Bad Boys” with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, he would like to go behind the scenes.

“I would like to direct a drama, whether real or fictional, I like action and comedy, but I like the world of drama much more,” He pointed out, to later confess that, “set to dream”, he would like to direct Benicio del Toro, Daniel Day-Lewis or Denzel Washington.