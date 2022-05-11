National lottery. Magno Draw 379 of May 10: What number came out today?

MERIDA.- The National Lottery of Mexico will do the Magno Draw 379 of May 10 commemorative for mothers day. Hundreds of participants are anxiously waiting to find out if they were one of the lucky ones who won the different prizes. The Jackpot today was for the number 43862.

The Great Draw 379 was held in the Draw Room of the Moro Building of the National Lottery at 8:00 p.m.

Results and prizes of today’s Big Draw

43862 | 78 million pesos – Grand Prize

47671 | 7 million 500 thousand pesos

12044 | 1 million 200 thousand pesos

46567 | 1 million 200 thousand pesos

06424 | 1 million 200 thousand pesos

47456 | 1 million 200 thousand pesos

33795 | 600 thousand pesos

49011 | 600 thousand pesos

01379 | 600 thousand pesos

23140 | 600 thousand pesos

How much is today’s jackpot in the National Lottery?

The Great Draw 379 of the National Lottery has a bag of a total of 236 million pesoswhose Grand Prize is 78 million pesos, divided into three series; each one has a main prize of 26 million pesos.

In addition, the Great Draw offers a total of 12,956 prizes and refunds, which are divided as follows:

760 are direct prizes and will be visible in the Prize Lists

12,196 refunds, and will be marked at the bottom right of the Prize Lists

How much can I win in the 379 Big Draw?

In case your little piece is the winner, this is what you could win:

With a piece of the National Lottery: 1 million 300 thousand pesos

With a series of bills: 26 million pesos

With two series of banknotes: 52 million

With three series of Lottery tickets: 78 million pesos

What to do if you win the National Lottery?

The winner of the national lottery has a period of 60 days to claim your prize. It is important to know that the winner will not receive the full amount of money because the tax authorities will deduct a part of the amount by law.

When are there National Lottery draws?

National Lottery draws are held on different days of the week.

The Big Draw on Tuesdays The Superior Draw on Fridays The Zodiac Draw on Sundays

Here you can consult the calendar of the National Lottery.

How do I know if I won a National Lottery prize?

If you suspect that you have won an award from the National lottery and that you hit him “Fat“, there are two ways to check the winners.

Here is the list of National Lottery prizes https://www.lotenal.gob.mx/servicio/listaPremio

Here you can check your pieces of the National Lottery: https://www.lotenal.gob.mx/servicio/buscaPremio

Where can I see the National Lottery draw?

If what you want is to see the draw live to know at first all the National Lottery results, You can follow the transmissions that are made on the YouTube channel, you can also follow them through their social networks Facebook or Twitter.