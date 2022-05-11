Natalie Portman She is one of those actresses who put the body to the characters Y “Thor: Love and Thunder” was no exception.

to give life to Jane Fosterthe Oscar-winning actress underwent a strenuous exercise regimen to give her arms the definition that could be seen in the trailer for the film Taika Waititi when he holds the Mjolnir. In addition, he maintained a diet based on protein shakes to gain weight and strengthen your muscle mass.

Natalie Portman’s physical transformation for Thor: Love and Thunder

“It was really fun. I worked with a trainer, Naomi Pendergastduring, I think, four months before filming and then obviously throughout the shoot. We did a lot of weight training and a lot of protein shakes, weight training that I had never done before. Of course, I have never made it my goal to be bulky. It was very physical, so it was a lot of work on both agility and strength.“, said.

Natalie Portman in the official poster for Thor: Love and Thunder

This is not the first time Natalie Portman undergoes a complete makeover for a role. The actress had to undergo a regimen similar to this to “The Black Swan”a role that gave him his first Oscar.

“Definitely, helps you get into character and changes the way you move. You walk different, you feel different. I mean, it’s wild to feel strong for the first time in my life,” she added of his work for “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

The fourth movie of the hammer superhero saga will hit theaters next July 8.

