Natalie Portman’s physical transformation for Thor: Love and Thunder

Natalie Portman She is one of those actresses who put the body to the characters Y “Thor: Love and Thunder” was no exception.

to give life to Jane Fosterthe Oscar-winning actress underwent a strenuous exercise regimen to give her arms the definition that could be seen in the trailer for the film Taika Waititi when he holds the Mjolnir. In addition, he maintained a diet based on protein shakes to gain weight and strengthen your muscle mass.

