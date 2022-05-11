Natalie Portman’s Physical Transformation for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Four Months of Weights and Protein Shakes – Movie News

The actress has prepared hard to embody the heroine of Marvel.

It’s been a few weeks since the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder and all eyes are focused on the same: Natalie Portman and his super defined arm holding Mjölnir. The actress who gave life to Jane Foster returns to the saga after leaving Marvel after Thor: The Dark World And he does it with a long-awaited role. Here he takes over from Thor, a position that has seen him undergo intense training.

Like any actor and actress entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Portman has been through the gym to give her physique a superhero shape. In an interview with Vanity Fair He has revealed the preparation process he has gone through.

It was really fun. I worked with a trainer, Naomi Pendergast, for, I think, four months before shooting and then obviously throughout the shoot. We did a lot of weight training and a lot of protein shakes, weight training that I’ve never done before. Of course, I have never made it my goal to be bulky. It was very physical, so it was a lot of work on both agility and strength.

It is not the first time that Portman has faced a physical role, he already did it for Black Swan (2010), and assures that it is a transformation that helps a lot to get into the role. “It definitely helps you get into character and it changes the way you move. You walk different, you feel different. I mean, it’s wild to feel strong for the first time in my life,” he tells Vanity Fair.

Natalie Portman returns to the UCM through the front door. She was just what she needed after being somewhat disappointed with the study after her experience in Thor: The Dark World. As she revealed The Hollywood Reporter in 2011, Patty Jenkins was the director involved with the project, but was fired due to creative differences. This change did not please Portman, who had agreed to return to the sequel to work with Jenkins. After disassociating herself from the world of superheroes, Taika Waititi has managed to convince her to return with the premise that she was going to do “something completely different”.

Y Thor: Love and Thunder it is. In the fourth installment of the saga, the God of Thunder is going through a rough patch and tries to find his inner peace with the Guardians of the Galaxy. Before the arrival of Gorr the Butcher God, Thor will have to ally himself with other superheroes to try to stop him. Thor: Love and Thunder It will hit theaters on July 8, 2022.

