Ligue 1 2021/22, all the results of the thirty-sixth matchday and the standings!

Here are all the results of the thirty-sixth day of Ligue 1 2021/22 and the ranking.

The long day 36 of Ligue 1 ends with some surprises. PSG, already a champion, got the Troyes back as they were looking for safety points. Victory for Olympique Marseille in Lorient who retains second place in the Champions League. Tussle for third place: Monaco wins in Lille, Rennes collapses in Nantes. Nice overturns Saint Etienne, Strasbourg keeps the European dream open with the victory in Brest. Lens holds a small flame with Reims, Angers fold Bordeaux and almost condemns them to relegation after 20 years. Crucial success for Clermont on Montpellier, Metz beats Lyon and expels them from Europe.

The results of the thirty-sixth day:

Lille 1-2 Monaco

42 ′ 75 ′ Tchouameni (M), 69 ′ A. Gomes (L)

Brest – Strasbourg 0-1

72 ‘Gameiro

Metz – Olympique Lyon 3-2

27 ′ Pajot (M), 40 ′ Lamkel Ze (M), 43 ′ 84 ′ Dembelè (O), 90 ′ Boulaya (M)

Angers – Bordeaux 4-1

5 ′ Cho (A), 36 ′ Mendy (A), 60 ′ Mara (B), 63 ′ Bahoken (A), 90 ′ Pereira Lage (S)

Clermont 2-1 Montpellier

4 ‘Rashani (C), 33’ Chotard (M), 69 ‘rig. Bayo (C)

Reims – Lens 1-2

28 ‘Zeneli (R), 56’ Sotoca (L), 90 + 1 ‘Fofana (L)

Lorient – Olympique Marseille 0-3

39 ′ Dieng, 48 ′ Guendouzi, 67 ′ Gerson

PSG – Troyes 2-2

6 ‘Marquinhos (P), 25’ rig. Neymar Jr (P) 30 ′ Ugbo (T), 49 ′ rig. Tardieu (T)

Nice – Saint Etienne 4-2

11 ‘Bouanga (S), 45 + 3’ Youssouf (S), 52 ‘Bard (N), 60’62’ Delort (N), 80 ‘Boudaoui (S)

Nantes 2-1 Rennes

32 ‘Tait (R), 45’ Coulibaly (N), 71 ‘Pallois (N)

The ranking: