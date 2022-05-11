Ligue 1 2021/22, all the results of the thirty-sixth matchday and the standings!

Here are all the results of the thirty-sixth day of Ligue 1 2021/22 and the ranking.

The long day 36 of Ligue 1 ends with some surprises. PSG, already a champion, got the Troyes back as they were looking for safety points. Victory for Olympique Marseille in Lorient who retains second place in the Champions League. Tussle for third place: Monaco wins in Lille, Rennes collapses in Nantes. Nice overturns Saint Etienne, Strasbourg keeps the European dream open with the victory in Brest. Lens holds a small flame with Reims, Angers fold Bordeaux and almost condemns them to relegation after 20 years. Crucial success for Clermont on Montpellier, Metz beats Lyon and expels them from Europe.

The results of the thirty-sixth day:

Lille 1-2 Monaco

42 ′ 75 ′ Tchouameni (M), 69 ′ A. Gomes (L)

Brest – Strasbourg 0-1

72 ‘Gameiro

Metz – Olympique Lyon 3-2

27 ′ Pajot (M), 40 ′ Lamkel Ze (M), 43 ′ 84 ′ Dembelè (O), 90 ′ Boulaya (M)

Angers – Bordeaux 4-1

5 ′ Cho (A), 36 ′ Mendy (A), 60 ′ Mara (B), 63 ′ Bahoken (A), 90 ′ Pereira Lage (S)

Clermont 2-1 Montpellier

4 ‘Rashani (C), 33’ Chotard (M), 69 ‘rig. Bayo (C)

Reims – Lens 1-2

28 ‘Zeneli (R), 56’ Sotoca (L), 90 + 1 ‘Fofana (L)

Lorient – Olympique Marseille 0-3

39 ′ Dieng, 48 ′ Guendouzi, 67 ′ Gerson

PSG – Troyes 2-2

6 ‘Marquinhos (P), 25’ rig. Neymar Jr (P) 30 ′ Ugbo (T), 49 ′ rig. Tardieu (T)

Nice – Saint Etienne 4-2

11 ‘Bouanga (S), 45 + 3’ Youssouf (S), 52 ‘Bard (N), 60’62’ Delort (N), 80 ‘Boudaoui (S)

Nantes 2-1 Rennes

32 ‘Tait (R), 45’ Coulibaly (N), 71 ‘Pallois (N)

The ranking:

PG Points
1 PSG 36 80
2 Olympique Marseille 36 68
3 Monk 36 65
4 Nice 36 63
5 Rennes 36 62
6 Strasbourg 36 60
7 Lens 36 58
8 Olympique Lyon 36 55
9 Nantes 36 54
10 Lille 36 51
11 Brest 36 48
12 Reims 36 43
13 Montpellier 36 43
14 Angers 36 38
15 Troyes 36 37
16 Clermont 36 36
17 Lorient 36 34
18 Saint Etienne 36 31
19 Metz 36 28
20 Bordeaux 36 27

