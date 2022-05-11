One. A year ago, President Vladimir Putin stated: “More and more often we come across attempts to denigrate and distort history, to review the role of the Red Army in the defeat of the Nazis, in the liberation of the peoples of Europe of the brown plague. They insist on revising the results of the Second World War, justifying the Nazi criminals (…) Attempts to ‘contain the development’ of the country have been undertaken at different times, regardless of what it was called, whether it was the Russian empire or the Soviet Union ”.

Two. Putin described the tendency to misrepresent the past as a “virus of forgetfulness” “which has young people as its main victims, and the effect is that they often forget the heroic deed in which their ancestors were involved. […]. Some come to worship those who killed their grandparents and great-grandparents.”

Three. On his side, last May 7, with the script of Saving Private Ryan (Steven Spielberg, 1998), Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Putin of “carrying out an exercise in historical manipulation to justify what he described as the ‘brutal’ war he has waged against Ukraine ‘without provocation’ (sic)”.

Four. On May 9 (77th anniversary of Victory Day), the ruler of the Russian Federation noted: “Moral degradation became the basis for cynical falsifications of the history of World War II, incitement to Russophobia, glorification of traitors, and mockery of the memory of their victims, erasing the value of those who won and made victory possible.”

Five. The CIA puppet that presides over Ukraine could not be less and gave his version of the story, publishing on the government’s social networks the photograph of a Ukrainian soldier from the neo-Nazi group Pravi Sektor who wore the skull and crossbones on his uniform, symbol Heinrich Himmler’s elite Waffen SS corps. Smoking of the goodthe humorous Volodymir Zelensky declared that his army “will defeat and expel the Nazi hordes coming from Moscow (sic), because while the Russians fight for the fuhrerthe Ukrainians do it for freedom and so that the victory of their ancestors is not in vain” (sic).

Six. Simultaneously, in the city of Rovno (Ukraine), the municipal authorities removed 21 Soviet monuments. Among them, the bust of Nikolai Kuznetsov (not to be confused with his admiral counterpart), who during the war obtained crucial information for the defeat of the Nazis in the largest tank battle in history (Kursk, 1943). Viktor Shakirzian, secretary of the municipal council, explained: “The Dubénskoye cemetery must be a place of remembrance for the victims of the Second World War, and must not contain symbols of the totalitarian regime” (sic).

Seven. Recurring desire of Captain America since 1945: to empty the historical memory of the peoples. Although it is impossible to measure with a ruler and compass, it always reappears. Like that day at the beginning of 1994, when Carlos Salinas de Gortari went to the country as a result of the Zapatista uprising, having behind him an oil painting by Venustiano Carranza that reminded millions of the Carrancista officer who treacherously assassinated General Emiliano Zapata.

Eight. The beginning of the end of Nazi power began in early 1943, after the battle of Stalingrad (today Volgograd, 2 to 3 million dead). Shortly before, General Friedrich von Paulus requested authorization to surrender. But Hitler ordered him to commit suicide and promoted him to marshal, not without warning him that no marshal had ever surrendered. The Soviets captured 24 generals and 100 thousand men. Victory that culminated in the historic photograph of the Soviet flag flying over the chancellery of the Third Reich.

Nine. The Second World War ended on May 9, 1945. However, the next day the third and true war began, on two sides: against the Soviet Union, and against the peoples who were fighting against colonialism and neo-colonialism.

Ten. That was called cold Warpolicy set by that great fan of the bottle, the Prime Minister of England Winston Churchill, on March 5, 1946: “From Stettinn, in the Baltic, to Trieste, in the Adriatic, an iron curtain has fallen over the continent ”.

Eleven. In the first days of March, in a wasteland of Donbass (eastern Ukraine), a group of soldiers from the neo-Nazi Azov battalion began to distribute bags of food. Thinking they were Russians, a skinny 94-year-old peasant woman approached, carrying a faded red flag emblazoned with a hammer and sickle.

Twelve o’clock. The soldiers handed him his food, at the time they took the flag from him, and threw it at his feet. Dumbfounded, the old woman returned the bag, saying, “I don’t want anything… They’re trampling on the flag my parents died for!”