Kylie Jenner Fans Think Their Daughter Stormi Is A STAR After The 4-Year-Old Appears In Adorable New Kylie Baby Ad

KYLIE Jenner has posted a video in which fans claim that her daughter Stormi is a star.

The video was filmed as an advertisement for the reality star’s Kylie Baby line of cosmetic personal care products.

The Instagram post, titled “HAIR WASH DAY,” shows four-year-old Stormi with the help of her mom Kylie, 24, cleaning her hair.

The camera first pans to a Kylie Baby bubble bath, shampoo and conditioner set.

It then zooms in on the star of the video as the four-year-old washes, rinses and conditions her hair.

Stormi first adds bubble bath to the running bath water, then lays back in the sudsy tub to enjoy her handiwork.

She wears a pastel bathing suit, matching the pale blues and pinks of the shampoo bottles.

Then it’s time to wash. while little Stormi rubs the shampoo into her long curly hair.

She rinses off and then repeats the routine, this time with conditioner.

Mommy Kylie helps with the second round of rinsing as it takes a mother’s thoroughness to complete that part of the job.

The video concludes with Kylie brushing her daughter’s hair and showing off the final product of the wash.

The final shot is of Stormi, all clean and happily drying herself on her towel.

Kylie fans took to the comments section to praise the star of the ad.

One fan wrote: “Watching Stormi wash her hair is too precious.”

Another exclaimed “omgg stormi love you” followed by a line of heart-eyed emojis.

A third added: “OMG Stormi is the cutest!!!”

While one follower asked, “How can someone be so beautiful?”

THE BABY FORMERLY KNOWN AS WOLF

While Stormi made her small-screen debut, it was Kylie’s second child that had fans talking on Mother’s Day.

Fans believe that Kylie, who shares daughter Stormi and an unnamed newborn son with rapper Travis Scott, 31, may have revealed her son’s name in a revealing Mother’s Day video.

a tribute to Mother’s Day, the E! alum shared a sweet montage of moments with her two children.

He held his son’s tiny hand and caressed his fingers during a tender moment in the clip.

The video also showed an ultrasound of her son and his stomach moving as he kicked when she was pregnant.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned the post: “Every day should be Mother’s Day. Thank you God for my two beautiful blessings.

He set the video to the lullaby, To Our Daughter, by artist My Best Friend Jacob.

Her fans flooded the comments to beg the star to reveal her son’s new name.

One asked, “So what’s your name now?” and another added: “Give the people what they want Kylie! What’s her name? “.

Kylie revealed earlier this year that she and Travis changed their son’s Wolf name because they felt it “didn’t feel like him.”

Reddit users, however, believe they cracked the code, believing the young mother named her second son Jacob.

After a user posted the video on the platform, several eagle-eyed fans chimed in with their theories about the baby’s nickname.

One person asked, “Could the baby’s name be Jacob????”

While another confidently wrote, “The boys were named Jacob,” Kylie’s song choice theory hinted at the 3-month-old’s name.

