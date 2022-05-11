Kylie Jenner accused of “black peach” in new photo as Kardashian fans claim star has visibly darker skin

KYLIE Jenner was accused of black peach in a new photo she shared to promote her makeup line.

Kardashian fans said the 24-year-old had visibly darker skin in the shot, which featured a deep tan and slicked back hair.

5

Kylie framed her eyes with bold purple eyeshadow and used a purple-brown color on her lips.

The mother of two wrote: “The bronze and mauve palettes will drop tomorrow at 9:00 in brand new, highly pigmented and easy to blend shades.”

Unlike her older brothers, Kylie is not of Armenian descent. She is the second daughter of Caitlyn and Kris Jenner.

Kris has English, Irish, Dutch, German and Scottish roots, according to Showbiz CheatSheet.

Caitlyn, a former Olympian, has Canadian and Welsh roots and, like Kris, traces her legacy to England, Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands.

She has been accused of black peach, which refers to someone pretending to be black or mixed race using things like hairstyle and makeup.

Journalist Wanna Thompson created the term and described it as “White public figures, influencers and the like [who] do everything in their power to appear black. “

Critics of Kylie have criticized her for the “disturbing” photo and said she is “screwing minorities”.

Most read in Entertainment

One wrote: “Not good… she is a white girl. This is a black peach. I might not know it was Kylie if it weren’t for this submarine. Someone stop her “.

Another added: “What kills me is the strategic planning of everything. An art director, makeup artist and photographer met and deliberately decided ‘ok, we’ll try to make you look biracial / Latina etc.’ with this look. And then a collective agreement !! “

A third posted: “She wants to be a non-white woman so badly it’s creepy honestly.”

Yet another user commented: “Finding another minority to screw with.”

PAST GAME

This isn’t the first time Kylie has been accused of black fishing.

In October, she and her sister Kendall were criticized for showing significantly darker skin in an Instagram story.

Weeks later, Kylie once again sported an olive complexion and a tight black braid while filming herself in the car.

The reality star has shared a more outspoken side of herself since welcoming her second child, a son, in February.

NATURAL APPEARANCE

Kylie showed off her natural skin color while preparing for the Met Gala in an unreleased YouTube video last week, prompting fans to urge her to ditch the tan.

It’s not just the beauty mogul who has faced charges of cultural appropriation.

Last month, Kylie and her sisters were accused of “extracting financial gains” from blacks in a vicious Los Angeles article.

The reporter used a quote from Ren Ellis Neyra, an associate professor of African American Studies at Wesleyan University.

Ren wrote in the digital magazine Public Books: “The Kardashians are a prime example of multiracial white supremacy.

“A commercial venture that poses as a family, the Kardashians are bent on extracting financial gains from blacks and black culture, even as they stigmatize black women in particular through their multiracial whiteness project.”

5

5

5