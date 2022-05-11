Kim Kardashian’s Stylist On Wearing Her Blonde To The 2022 Met Gala

Maybe blondes really do have more fun.

Just ask Kim Kardashian, who channeled Marilyn Monroe on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet in not only her iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress, but also in platinum hair tint for the occasion.

Now her go-to stylist, Chris Appleton, talks about the hours of work that went into the mane makeover.

“I love a blonde Kim. I think it’s very interesting how one color can change the colors of the clothes you wear and it really changes your makeup. You can really reinvent things,” she said. she told E! news.

But dramatically lightening the strands takes a lot of work, she added: “It really is a process.”

A closer look at Kardashian’s blonde bun. false images

“What I didn’t want to do was compromise the condition so much that it didn’t look right,” Appleton said. “We had a quick turnaround because I used to do it for the Met, but there were a lot of conditioning treatments between each set up to streamline the process. My technique is really about taking very thin sections of hair and lightening the process with very thin sections one after another.”

The hair master continued: “It’s definitely not just about applying color all over and hoping for the best. It really is quite an approach that you have to plan for. I deal with that in a very particular way.”

Kim Kardashian has been blonde before. chrisappleton1/Instagram

This isn’t the reality star’s first rodeo as a blonde. “We were completely comfortable and ready to go because we both knew it was going to be a long session,” Appleton said. “Kim has done color before. She knows.”

The star of “The Kardashians” previously told Vogue that the duo “[spent] one day direct dye [her] hair: 14 hours straight! – to do it”.

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton was behind the hair transformation. chrisappleton1/Instagram

The 41-year-old Skims founder wasn’t the only one to go blonde for the Met Gala red carpet. Gigi Hadid and Emma Chamberlain teamed up over their bleached locks in a clip that has since gone viral on TikTok, with the model calling the YouTuber’s hair a “big murder.”

A slaughter that took a long time, we imagine.