Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn Monroe lock of hair may be fake, the historian says

During the 2022 Met Gala, reality TV star / entrepreneur Kim Kardashian made headlines when she showed up on the red carpet wearing the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress from her “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” performance at the 45th birthday of. John F. Kennedy.

Kardashian received the dress on loan from Ripley’s Believe It Or Not Museum and was also given a lock of Monroe’s hair. However, according to one historian, the lock of hair may actually be fake.

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala 2022 | Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue

Kim Kardashian received Marilyn Monroe’s lock of hair from Ripley’s

According to Us Weekly, Kardashian did not keep the dress she wore at the Met Gala. However, the museum gave Kardashian what was assumed to be Monroe’s lock of hair.

“We really appreciated his collaboration and felt he was a great partner with Ripley’s Believe It or Not! to be able to tell the story of Marilyn Monroe again to a new generation, ”Amanda Joiner, Ripley’s vice president of publishing and licensing, told the news. “We have 25,000 exhibits at Ripley’s, and when we work with partners, we want to show them our quirky side too, so this was the gift we chose to give her.”

In a video of Kardashian receiving the lock of hair, he said, “Oh my God, I’m going to literally do some crazy voodoo bullshit. [to] channel it. This is so special to me. A thousand thanks. This is really strong. Wow, this is sleeping with me every night.

A historian claims that the lock of hair could be fake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Marilyn Monroe Collection (@marilynmonroecollection)

A Marilyn Monroe historian and expert named Scott Fortner recently posted an Instagram post stating that the hair Kardashian received may not be genuine.

According to Fortner, Ripley’s website claimed that her hair “was cut by her hairdresser Robert Champion just prior to her performance at Madison Square Garden.” However, Fortner claims Champion didn’t cut Monroe’s hair for the event.

“He was actually the one and only ‘Mr. Kenneth ‘(Kenneth Battelle) who had the honors of the house, ”Fortner said.

The Instagram post also includes a photo of a receipt that allegedly proves this claim. Fortner wrote: “The receipt, dated May 25, 1962, lists a ‘Hair Dress’ and refers to May 18 and 19, 1962. May 19 was the date of the Kennedy gala. The bottom of the receipt reads: “Kenneth Services at home Friday + Saturday”. Marilyn paid $ 150.00 for the service.

“So, I think now we have to ask ourselves: Who is her hair actually sleeping with?” Fortner asked, referring to what Kardashian said when she received her hair.

Ripley’s claims the lock of hair is genuine

What is the truth? https://t.co/3W6bhqClKd – How / is (@asis) May 10, 2022

Ripley’s responded to Fortner’s allegation. The museum continues to claim that Kardashian received authentic hair.

“Ripley’s exhibit collection contains six different samples of Marilyn Monroe’s hair, all authenticated and truly Marylin’s,” said a rep. People.

They added: “The hair given to Kim was given by Marilyn Monroe to Robert Champion. This clipping was authenticated by John Reznikoff, one of the most respected and trusted experts in the field of hair collection ”.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian vs. Marilyn Monroe: How Do Their Measurements Compare?