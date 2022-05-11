Kendall Jenner sports a slim build while wearing a crop top and sheer shorts

Kendall Jenner showed off her modeling figure by showing off her toned body as she posed on a storm for a mirror selfie while wearing her home wear.

The 26-year-old took her Instagram story for a selfie in which she saw her arm reach out as she posed in a Tequilla 818 crop top and green shorts.

The KUWTK star left her followers speechless as she was snapped without a bra and showed off her endless legs.

Kendall’s recent Instagram story comes days after fans speculated whether she had undergone cosmetic surgery.

Rumors have erupted about Kendall getting a secret boob job since snaps of the new family show on Hulu, The Kardashians, premiered.



(Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram)



Fans have claimed that Kendall had “different” boob jobs and claimed that “the difference is obvious,” with the words, “Did you have a boob job?”

Hitting back straight away, Kendall went to the site and posted a picture of herself in a crop top with two breasts printed on it.

A few days later, she posed in a tiny white bikini to show off her toned figure.

The Victoria’s Secret model has neither confirmed nor denied this rumor.



(Image: Kendall Jenner / Instagram)



It comes a week after Kendall struck out at this year’s Met Gala in New York City.

The supermodel – who works for Versace and Fendi – brought some of the most elegant looks to the star-studded crowd.

Kendall really lived up to the golden glamor theme in her slightly sheer black prom suit.

She opted for lightened brows which instantly altered her look to make it more avant-garde and editorial.

Kendall paired the look with dark pink eyeshadow and foxy eye makeup, as well as a bold nude lip.