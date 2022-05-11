Kate Middleton, gray coat and tense look: William on the verge of tears (Wednesday 11 May 2022)

Kate Middletonwith an unusual gaze gloomy and a coat Grey by Michael Kors, accompanied her husband to Manchester, for a visit to the Glade of Light memorial, a mausoleum for the victims of terrorist attacks. And Williamas he delivered his speech, he was on the point to burst into tears. So what happened to the Dukes of Cambridge?

Kate Middleton recycle the coat by Michael Kors After attending the Parliament opening ceremony for the first time to support his father Charles in the Queen’s absence, William flew to Manchester together with Kate Middleton to honor the victims of the terrorist attack that took place in … Read about dilei















SoniaSamoggia : RT @fanpage: Kate Middleton bon ton and elegant. Why did she wear the bee-shaped earrings in Manchester? – fanpage : Kate Middleton bon ton and elegant. Why did she wear the bee-shaped earrings in Manchester? – antonella1997sc : RT @ lauradeidda6: So these look at each other like that, they give me the photo shoot that not even Kate Middleton with that other king at the wedding … – lauradeidda6 : So these look at each other like this, they give me the photo shoot that not even Kate Middleton with that other one at no … – fashiongenus : William and Kate Middleton have chosen their new home in Windsor –

















Kate Middleton













Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: Kate Middleton









