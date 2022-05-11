Kardashian fans spot ANOTHER family photoshop fail in photo of Kourtney with daughter Penelope Disick, 9

KARDASHIAN fans accused Kourtney of another Photoshop mistake after sharing a photo with her daughter Penelope.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has been previously criticized as many fans believe her social media photos are very different from her unedited red carpet photos.

Now fans have accused Kourtney, 43, of photoshopping her daughter Penelope, nine, in a Poosh Mother’s Day commercial.

In the image, the little baby girl sat on her mother’s lap while wearing matching tan turtleneck pajamas and white socks.

The mother-daughter couple posed for a photo shoot in front of their fireplace as they both gave the camera a sweet smile.

The photo’s caption read, “Mother’s Day Meditation,” with a link to a Poosh article on the subject.

REACTIONS OF THE FANS

But fans were shocked by Penelope’s appearance, and many rushed to Reddit to discuss whether or not Kourtney changed her daughter’s face.

“I just found this about Kourtney’s story. It seems so strange to me, almost as if her and P’s faces have been photoshopped. Has anyone else noticed it? ” one said, opening the conversation.

“Lol yes. There are no creases or even shadows in the fabric under Kourtney’s neck. No shadow even under P’s head. Their heads seem glued together, ”agreed a second.

A third remarked, “This family has so many Photoshop errors. WTF did it to piss off their publicists and graphic designers? “

“It’s really True’s body photoshopped with P’s head,” one fourth guessed.

“Something just seems strange to me,” admitted another.

One finale noted: “It looks like a random stock image with their heads photoshopped. Very strange”.

PERFECTLY FILTERED

Kourtney has been regularly accused of photoshopping her photos, and last month fans insisted she looks very different in real life.

The mother of three has been criticized by fans who believe she edited one of her Grammy Awards photos.

The reality star used her Instagram feed after the event to share a photo from the night of the awards ceremony, as she posed in front of a blank wall.

The TV personality looked gorgeous in her black jumpsuit, complete with waist cutouts and long fishnet gloves.

Kourtney was wearing full makeup and had her hair pulled back in a bun, although she left out two pieces to frame her face.

Mum completed the look with a pair of black sunglasses, a silver clutch bag and black pumps.

THE! the star wrote her post: “You know she’s a real best friend when you can’t find a Grammy dress and she lends you one straight from her closet, straight from the runway, which she doesn’t even have. worn. 🥺🥺 🥺 @steph_shep 👰🏻‍♀️🖤 # styledBySteph. “

CRITICISM OF THE FANS

Though Kourtney credited her longtime friend for her flawless looks, fans weren’t quite so convinced.

Many took to the comments section to troll the Poosh founder for over-editing the images, as they claimed she didn’t look that way in person.

“What’s that strange face and lips?” one asked.

“Sister what’s wrong with your lips,” agreed a second.

A third ranted: “HIS FACE DOES NOT REALLY LOOK LIKE THIS”.

“First photo: When are you moving too fast and the filter gives you two sets of eyebrows? Sorry. She is absolutely beautiful but that’s all I see in the first picture, ”said another.

“What happened to your face?” asked a fifth.

