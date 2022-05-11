James Cameron proved that Avatar: The Water Way really exists. With a trailer

The sequel follows Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), as well as their children, and takes place 10 years after the first film. Not only that, it will also introduce a new group of Na’vi, the Metkayina, closely related to water. Stephen Lang and Sigourney Weaver are both ready to return, and they are joined, with new characters, Vin Diesel, Michelle Yeoh and Kate Winslet. Much of the film will take place underwater, and Cameron is said to have gone to great lengths to use cutting-edge technology for these underwater scenes.

In a December 2021 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cameron talked about the production and how he had to convince those around him to shoot his own way: “My production colleagues lobbied a lot to do it ‘dry for wet’, hanging people by strings. But I said right away, “It won’t work.” I also let them do a test, where we captured dry for wet, and then captured the images in the water, staying at a rough level of our capture in the water. And it didn’t even come close to him, ”he said.

The first Avatar it has thrived as the kind of movie to see in theaters that seems increasingly rare nowadays. Producer Jon Landau explained to Cinema With the aim of bringing fans back to the cinema precisely with the promise of Avatar 2. “We have to make sure that [il pubblico] has an experience that he cannot have anywhere else, and this must happen exclusively in cinemas, ”were his words.

Meanwhile, Disney will also reissue the first film on September 23.

Three (3!) Additional sequels are slated for December 2024, 2026 and 2028. And when we see the final installment of the franchise Avatarhumanity may be looking for a Pandora of its own.