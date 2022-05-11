James Cameron commissions an original font for Avatar after years of ridicule for using Papyrus

It’s been so long since the first installment of Avatar You may not remember, but James Cameron’s decision to use “Papyrus” as the title source for his $237 million movie was so unusual that even Saturday night Live dedicated a sketch to him starring Ryan Gosling.

Papyrus, a free font included with macOS, is considered the “second most hated font in the world” behind the Comic Sans. The two are regularly teased to the point that someone created the Comic Papyrusa hybrid between the two, and my colleague Carlos Zahumenszky described it as the “Antichrist of typography”.

13 years after the premiere of Avatarwhen we already have sequel trailerthe designer John Roshell he has revealed on his blog that Lightstorm Entertainment, James Cameron’s company, has commissioned him to create an entire alphabet based on the new Avatar logo. That is, an original font to replace the infamous Papyrus.

“Unlike a lot of typography nerds, I think Papyrus is actually a very cool font,” says Ros. hell. “And I have to admit, it wasn’t a bad fit with the original Avatar logo, even though it also appears on Shakira merch and white-label tea.”

Image : John Roshell

What follows in his post is a summary of his creative process, which involved cleaning up the outline of the letters and making the typical Papyrus “notches” more pronounced, as well as making the font scalable to the usual sizes. Above is an example of the finished font.

Avatar: The Way of Water premieres on December 16, 2022. Although the film has been shot together with Avatar 3the third installment is not expected until on December 20, 2024. Later, Disney and Cameron is scheduled to release two more movies in December 2026 and December 2028.