“I never had them, she kept them under the bed in a Nike box”

“Kim Kardashian preserves the sex tape under the bed in a Nike box ». The rapper Ray J it doesn’t fit anymore and, after 14 years, comes out into the open. According to the Daily Mail, the infamous hot video with Kim Kardashian it was “released as an albumFrom Kim herself what about it kept the only blind copy in a Nike shoe box under his bed along with the rest of the hot tapes which he made with Ray J.

Speaking about the tape for the first time in an exclusive interview with DailyMail, Ray J he said he didn’t never owned a copy none of the tapes they have made togetherand to have only kept photos and messages that Kim sent him between 2002 and 2009.

He then also made it clear that he did not never did any of the things which Kim recounted in her new show speculating on him. He was shocked when her ex claimed to have a video of Ray J “sticking a dildo in Kim’s ass”. “I would be something like a rapist,” he said. And in a message private to Ray J, Kim admits: “If you’re upset about the dildo comment, it was clearly a joke sarcastic and I was laughing when I said it. ‘

Ray J, aka Ray Norwood, told DailyMail: “I am remained in the shadows for over 14 years allowing the Kardashians to use my nameabuse my name, earn billions of dollars in a decade and talking about a topic I’ve never really talked about. “

“I’ve never leaked anything. I do not have never leaked a sex tape in my life. There has never been a loss. IS always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner, Kim and me and we have always been partners since the beginning of this ».

The former couplewho met in 2002 when they were both 21, has recorded the infamous tape during birthday parties. The video was released in 2007. Ray J, now 41, told DailyMail that the idea of ​​publishing the video it had been his after seeing what he was like raised the profile of Paris Hilton after she made public the short film she shot with poker player Rick Saloman.

The contractsigned by both Ray J and Kim, featured three videos of which two sex tapesone made at the Esperanza Hotel in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and one created in Santa Barbara, and a third ribbon listed as introduction to the movie of Cabo. Only one tape, though – the video shot in Cabo – It was released and Ray J stated that all intimate tapes they were kept at Kim’s home in a shoe box under his bed.

“He kept them all – he had to go find that tape and then present it. I’ve never had a tape in my possession throughout our relationship. I’ve never had one in my house, she had them in her house. She always had all the ribbons in a Nike shoe box under her bed. ‘

“I’m sure it has bigger beds now And better boxes. Once I presented the idea to her, just kidding a little, she has caught the ideahas talked to his mother and it all started from there, without me ever having it in my hands ».





