How does it affect the trial if Amber Heard lied in her statements?

AAmber Heard finally got a chance to testify in front of the jury during the libel trial against Johnny Depp that she herself put.

As is court tradition, those who take the stand must swear that they will tell the truth and nothing but the truth.

But there are many cases in which people who happen to give their testimony lie. There is always a part that hides the truth with the sole objective of not losing the trial that is carried out.

We still don’t know who the liar is between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, but there is some evidence that the actress is the one who is lying in some cases.

For example, that old interview that Amber Heard took where she showed that she contradicts herself with the statements of Johnny Depp and that he swore not to do it at first.

There is also proof of Cosmetics company that she uses for her lipstick that also contradicts herself, and thus other little lies are added to her testimony.

What many of us want to know is what happens if the jury finds that Amber Heard is lying about alleged sexual abuse and the violence that Johnny Depp committed.

Even knowing that those ‘little lies‘ will be used against Heard, who seems to be the biggest culprit in this trial.

Perjury is considered a criminal act in which a person, who is testifying under oath, does not tell the truth, hides it or simply lies in front of a jury.

Since all judgments are considered crimes against justicethis is also considered a federal crime.

Amber Heard’s testimony will remain under scrutiny during the 10-day break in the trial. If the jury finds you perjured yourself in front of them, the consequences could be devastating..

If the jury finds that Amber Heard lied under–even under oath—, federal law provides that anyone found guilty of perjury will be fined or imprisoned for up to five years.

If Heard lied about this —sexual abuse—, not only will she be at risk of lose the $50 million judgmentbut also their livelihood. As for his career, no one in hollywood will want to work with her and it is most likely that society will exclude it.