HBO Ranking: these are the favorite movies of the American public

For the Cinema lovers It has never been so easy to have access to a wide catalog of movies as it is now after the emergence of streaming platforms, such as HBO, although this implies a drawback: among so many variety of titles and genres that characterize the new millennium, It is not easy to find the next production to enjoy.

However, thinking about these new challenges, HBO offers its subscribers a list with your most popular moviesso it’s easier to choose what to watch.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen instead of wondering how to download a video from Facebook, these are the most popular productions to watch these days of HBO United States:

one. The Flight Attendant

Flight attendant Cassandra Bowden wakes up in her hotel room hungover from the night before in Dubai with a dead body beside her. Afraid to call the police, she carries on her morning like it was nothing. In New York, FBI agents greet her and question her about her recent stopover in Dubai. Still unable to piece together the night, she begins to wonder if she could be her killer.

two. A small change

When Kassie (Jennifer Aniston) turns forty, she decides not to wait any longer and resorts to artificial insemination to have a baby. Seven years later, he returns to New York and is reunited with his friend Wally (Bateman), a neurotic and insecure man, who inexplicably feels strongly attached to Kassie’s son, little Sebastian (Thomas Robinson), a boy. with whom he shares something more than his many hobbies and eccentricities. Based on the short story “Baster” by Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Jeffrey Eugenides, author of “The Virgin Suicides.”

3. The Unbreakable: Path to Redemption

Zamperini returns to California where he reluctantly married Cynthia Applewhite while battling post-traumatic disorder. Suffering from constant nightmares, anger, bitterness and depression, his wife convinces him to go to Billy Graham’s 1949 evangelistic crusade.

Four. Constantine

John tries to connect with the soul of the person he seeks the most, his mother, who died giving birth to the protagonist, without success. When Liv, the daughter of a deceased friend, becomes the target of demons, John steps in to save her and together they form an alliance.

5. What to expect when you’re expecting

Adaptation of the most popular book about pregnancy. Four couples are about to discover the emotions, fears and headaches of being parents.

6. Transporter 3

Frank Martin (Jason Statham) is an undisputed high-stakes rendition specialist. This time he will be forced, under threats, to move two bulky bags and a young Ukrainian woman, Valentina (Natalya Rudakova), from Marseille to Odessa. What’s in the bags? who is the girl? what is behind this delivery? Frank doesn’t know the answers, but what he really doesn’t know is the trap set for him by the most ruthless and dangerous adversary he’s ever encountered…

7. 17 again

At 35 years old, Mike’s life has not gone the way of success that everyone expected when in high school he was the star of the basketball team and the one who hooked up with the most beautiful girls. After 18 years selling pharmaceuticals, he hasn’t gotten a promotion at work, he doesn’t have a good relationship with his two children, and he’s just separated from Scarlet, his lovely wife. One stormy night, Mike sees his former high school janitor perched on a bridge fence looking out over the river. Mike stops his car with the intention of preventing the man from jumping, but when he reaches the janitor’s height, he has disappeared and Mike falls hopelessly into the river. When Mike arrives at his friend Ned’s house the next morning, he realizes that it’s not the same drug salesman Mike but Mike O’Donnell, the 17-year-old teenager.

8. Spring Awakening: Those Youve Known

Fifteen years after the Tony-winning hit Broadway run of “Spring Awakening,” the original cast and creative team reunite for a spectacular one-night-only reunion concert to benefit The Actors Fund. Chronicling their dizzying journey back to the stage, this documentary follows the players as they reconnect and rediscover the beauty and timelessness of the hit musical.

9. Noa’s diary

In a nursing home, an older man (James Garner) reads a woman (Gena Rowlands) a love story written in her old notebook. The book follows the life of Noah Calhoun (Ryan Gosling) and Allie Nelson (Rachel McAdams) in the 1940s, two young North Carolina teenagers who, despite living in two very different social environments, spent an idyllic summer together and deeply in love, before being separated, first by their parents and later by World War II.

10. blood brothers

Peter and Michael, raised on the streets of Philadelphia, are the sons of members of the Irish mob, forever linked by their parents’ crimes. 30 years later, Michael now runs the criminal organization and wants more power, his dangerous shenanigans often controlled by his cautious cousin Peter. Haunted by the death of his sister, whose death destroyed his parents, Peter finds himself caught between childhood dreams and the realities of his life as an enforcer. His only reprieve is a local boxing gym, a sanctuary that quickly comes under threat as Michael’s desire for control grows.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

HBO and the streaming market

HBO is a subscription television network that emerged in the United States. also known as Home Box Office, which is owned by WarnerMedia, through which movies and series can be found.

Between the most prominent titles of own production are The Sopranos, TheWire, Six Feet Under, Band of Brothers, ThePacific, Sex and the City, TrueBlood, Curb your enthusiasm Y game of Thrones.

It also has partial rights to films that have been produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, as well as some by The Walt Disney Company and Universal Studios.

In Latin America you can also enjoy other channels such as HBO 2, HBO+, HBO Family, HBO Xtreme and Cinemax, among others.

HBO It was the first cable and satellite channel created as a television for non-terrestrial transmission, it was in 1965 when cable pioneer Charles Francis Dolan won the franchise to build a cable system in Lower Manhattan.

Instead of hanging the cable on telephone poles, it was decided to put the cable under the streets of manhattansince the signal may be blocked by large buildings and skyscrapers in the city.

In December 2010, the channel had 28.6 million subscribers in the United States, becoming the most important cable television network in that country. Then it began its expansion to other countries, including: Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, among others, for a total of 150 nations.

KEEP READING:

More news

More about HBO

More about streaming