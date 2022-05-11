Guillermo Ochoa wants the final of the Liga MX between America and Chivas

The final stretch of the MX League is approaching, and this Wednesday begins the Quarterfinals where America will face the Puebla. Although they first have to eliminate the Camoteros and if it happens, then face the Semifinals, William Ochoa declared that he would love to face the Chivas in a Final.

“Honestly America-Chivas, but you have to go step by step. I think that much of what we have achieved in this tournament was going game by game. We couldn’t see beyond the next game”, said the Águilas goalkeeper for TUDN.

In addition, Memo spoke about the Azulcremas coach, Fernando Ortiz, where he assured that he has earned the respect of the players for being calm and letting them play.

“The Tano He is a coach who is calm, who gives the player a lot of calm, who lets him be on the field, who gives you that boost of confidence, whoever plays and whoever doesn’t.

“With his work, his work and that of the coaching staff, and that closeness he has with the player has helped him win over the group very quickly, win over the group’s affection,” he added.

Finally, the World Cup player with the Mexican team shared three of his future dreams.

“My dream right now is to be able to deliver a championship to the people of America, to my family who are the ones who suffer with me the defeats and celebrate the triumphs. Doing something historic with the Mexican team and why not, maybe play with him real MadridI’m not retiring yet,” he concluded with a laugh. Memo Ochoa.

