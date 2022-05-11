Gucci takes sides on the right to abortion, will help those in the US who will have to move if it becomes illegal – Fashion

Gucci takes a stand on abortion after the leak according to which the Supreme Court is preparing to cancel the historic “Roe v Wade” sentence after almost 50 years. The house of the Kering group is “firmly convinced that access to reproductive health is a fundamental human right” and for this reason “it will reimburse travel expenses to all employees in the United States who need access to non-health services. available in the state of residence “.

Through the Chime for Change foundation, Gucci will continue to support partner organizations that “facilitate access to reproductive health and protect human rights, especially for the most vulnerable”, reads the fashion house’s statement. Gucci launched Chime for Change with the help of Salma Hayek and Beyoncé in 2013 with the aim of “inspiring participation in a collective community and uniting peoples across borders and generations in the battle for gender equality”. In less than a decade, the foundation has raised over $ 19 million for projects to support women, girls and girls in 89 countries around the world.

If, as is hypothesized after Judge Samuel Alito’s draft is published, next summer the Court were to backtrack on “Roe v. Wade,” the decision on whether to prohibit or restrict abortion would fall back to individual states. According to an analysis by the pro-choice think tank Guttmacher Institute, in at least 26 of the 50 US states abortion could become illegal: to abort women, women could be forced to travel in search of centers where to terminate the pregnancy.

With the latest announcement, Gucci joins a growing number of brands that have taken a stand on the risks facing women’s reproductive rights. Last week Levi’s came forward with a similar initiative through which employees will be able to be reimbursed for travel expenses for health expenses “including those related to reproductive health and abortion”.

It is not the first time that Gucci has taken a pro-choice position: in May 2019, presenting his cruise collection in Rome, Alessandro Michele had sent numerous items on the catwalk with messages alluding to abortion and women's rights: among these an evening dress with a strategically embroidered uterus and a jacket with the "My Body, My Choice" logo on the back.